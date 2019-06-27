Diabetic Rákóczi’s Cake (with Cottage Cheese) – Recipe!

The recipe of a mouth-watering, sugar free Hungarian pastry (named after Hungarian confectioner János Rákóczi) is this month’s treat from us to you, first and foremost because A) Diabetes Day is in June, and B) it is summer and you want to look good in that bathing suit. This slow carb dessert is gluten and lactose free, rich in fibre and protein, which make it a perfect cheat-day item.

Ingredients (dough – a large amount)

200 g gluten free oat flour, 50 g ground walnut, 30 g plantain seed shell, 100 g lactose free sour cream, 150 g coconut oil, 75 g erythritol, 1 egg yolk

a pinch of Himalayan pink salt, 0.5 g baking powder

Filling: 850 g lactose free cottage cheese (túró), 2 tbsp. plantain seed shell, 3 tbsp. lactose free sour cream, 2 egg yolks, 2 scraped vanilla beans, 75 g erythritol

1 lemon’s peel, sugar free apricot jam

Top: 5 egg whites, 50-61 g ground erythritol, a pinch of salt

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and allow it to rest for 20 minutes. Put flour on the rolling board and roll out the dough into a rectangle, about 1-1.5 cm thick. (You can make it thinner, but then you won’t need all the dough. Wrap the unused dough and keep it in the fridge.) Clean and dry the tart moulds, and use a cookie cutter which has just a bit bigger diameter. Cut the dough, and place each piece into the mould. Pre-bake them for 10 minutes at an oven temperature of 180 degrees. Meanwhile mix the filling’s ingredients (except for the jam).

The pre-baked tarts need to cool down before you spread a thin layer of jam on them. Then scoop the filling on top of each. Bake the tarts for 25 minutes until ready. Now make the meringue: beat the egg whites (with an electric mixer) until stiff while slowly adding the salt and the erythritol. Layer the whisked egg white on top of your lovely tarts and bake at 120 degrees for as long as it needs before turning golden brown. (It is rather a drying process, not baking.) Once it happens, let it cool. It is ready when the meringue is stiff.

Special thanks to FitCandy for the awesome recipe! Check out the lovely dessert shop, it’s worth it!