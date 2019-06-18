Everything you need to know about Balatonfüred

Balatonfüred turned into a health resort town in 1971, and it has been known as the international town of grape and wine since 1987. Since 2009 Balatonfüred has boasted the Hungarian City of Culture title. Balatonfüred has been a popular tourist destination for decades as everyone can find recreational facilities to their liking in the wide range of family, cultural, and sports events.

Vaszary Gallery hosts prominent exhibitions, the renovated Jókai Villa displays the great Hungarian writer’s legacy, while City Museum’s interactive exhibition evokes the times when Füred was referred to as “the pride of the Kingdom of Hungary.” Besides the interactive exhibition on the history of sailing in Sailing Museum, the newest display in the city is the House of Jewish Excellence in the former synagogue building.

Visitors may choose from various options when it comes to bathing, doing sports or sailing, but excursions in the nearby region are also appealing. In fact, the charming Koloska Valley embraces a nordic walking route and a wildlife park too. Balatonfüred gives home to a series of cultural, sports and gastronomic events, starting the season with sailing festivities. Apart from well-known programs such as the Anna Ball, Kékszalag Regatta, Romantic Reform Era Festival, Fish and Wine Festival, and Guitar Festival, other top class events will make their debut too, including Dumafüred stand-up comedy and Füred Gastro Festival, first organized last year.