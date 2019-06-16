Beef Goulash Soup Recipe

The secrets to making a delightful beef goulash soup are: tasty ground paprika (sweet), greasy meat pieces, and lots of onion. In summer, it is best to cook it outdoors in a cauldron, this way adding a smokey flavour to our delicious meal. (Special thanks to Bori Sinkó.)



Ingredients (for 4)

2 tbsp. goose grease, 3 medium-sized onions, 4 cloves of garlic, 400 g beef shank, 2 carrots, 2 parnships, 1 middle-sized celeriac, 2 middle-sized tomatoes, 2 bell peppers, 2 middle-sized potatoes, 2 litres of water, 1 coffee-spoon caraway, fresh rosemary, 2 bayleaves, 1 tbsp. red ground paprika, 1 coffee-spoon coloured peppercorns, 1 tbsp. salt, 1 celery stalk, fresh parsley leaves, 2 pcs of hot paprika (optional), a few slices of white bread, 3 dl sour scream (serving)

In a 4-litre cauldron (or pot), melt grease and add diced onion. Cook until translucent. Chop the beef shank into 3×3 cm cubes and mix with the onion. Don’t season it with salt yet! Stir-fry the meat until a thin coat appears on their surface. Sprinkle with ground red paprika and add thin slices of garlic. Pour water into the dish and stir it every five minute or so. Now add all the spices left (other than the salt). Stir it well, and bring it to a boil.

Add the tomato and the bell peppers (unsliced). Cook for 2 hours (after bringing to a boil) while stirring every 5 minute or so. Then add the cleaned vegetables sliced in thick rounds as well as the chopped potatoes. Season with salt, and wait another 30 minutes until the veggies are cooked. Before serving, take out the tender paprika and tomato. Cut the celery stalk into small pieces, chop the parsley and add them to the goulash. Serve the soup hot with fresh white bread, slices of hot paprika (optional), and sour cream.

Wine: Eger’s red wine, Bull’s Blood