Airspace Budapest – Because Your Time is Precious

Wherever you are, your time is precious. It is actually more valuable than money.

Taking that into consideration, what do you do if you’ve arrived too early for the hotel check-in, and it doesn’t seem like a good idea to roam around the streets of Budapest with a heavy suitcase? Or there’s still plenty of time before your flight and instead of sitting at the airport doing nothing, you want to squeeze the most in your holiday? Budapest has so much to offer, there’s always more to discover. And if you are one of those who want to make the most of their travel adventures, automated luggage storages might be the Holy Grail that you are looking for.

Just type Airspace Budapest into the search box and you’ll find a safe and easy solution. Their two locker sizes are tailored to meet common traveller needs. Airspace Budapest is located in the heart of the city, just a stone’s throw away from the city’s world-famous sights and must-see attractions. While you briefly return to each one of your favourite destinations for one last photo, your luggage will be waiting for you in a modern, safe environment.

What is more, this calm downtown oasis provides a wide range of reliable and professional local services and experiences to have a fulfilling journey. Other than their easy-to-use luggage storage, a colourful array of complimentary services help you enjoy your check-in and check-out gaps. Enjoy every moment of your visit! Note: booking a locker in advance is possible.

At Airspace Budapest you will be able to…

…print your boarding pass,

…buy cheap spa entrance tickets,

…take part in an organized sightseeing tour,

…shop in the Airmarket deli & gift store,

…chill at the Airspace Lounge,

…eat and drink something flavourful at the café,

…work in a calm environment,

…get access to free and fast WiFi,

…reserve a private airport transfer,

…get your Airbnb key delivered,

…refresh yourself with a shower.

Check out the details here!