Restaurants to try in the Balaton region

Spending a few days around the spectacular Lake Balaton is always a blast. Take your holiday to the next level by experimenting with local cuisine!

8258 Badacsonytomaj, Római út 88.

Once upon a time, generations ago, the current location of Borbarátok Restaurant and Pension gave home to wine tasting events under an old walnut tree. The still magical property is a family establishment that treasures the memory of ancestors and tradition. FATA wine cellar, named after founder great-grandfather István Fata, has been a popular destination among visitors who admire the beautiful panorama, Balaton’s exceptional gastronomy, and wine tasting hillside tours which are also available.

8200 Veszprém, Buhim utca 14-16.

Located alongside a downhill road in Veszprém’s city centre, Oliva Restaurant has attracted guests for 19 years. The widely known and acknowledged restaurant, where Hungarian cuisine meets Mediterranean vibes, boasts a summer terrace and a unique hotel of 20 rooms. The garden found in a vaulted 18th century building entices gastro tourists with its wild vine covered walls, oleanders, and live music concerts. The outdoor venue has a water spitting dragon as its patron saint, bringing water during heatwaves and looking after the guests and their good mood. On the menu, you’ll see both international dishes and reconceptualised courses of the traditional Hungarian cuisine. Oliva Restaurant has been selected as one of Hungary’s best 100 restaurants by Gault and Millau, Dining Guide, and other national restaurant guides.

8638 Balatonlelle, Köztársaság utca 14.

Dynamism and high quality, with a touch of familial vibes: this is Vitorlás (it translates to sail boat) restaurant where creating a cozy atmosphere is just as important for the management as the use of premium ingredients and the changing varietal distinctiveness of (60-70 types of) wine, coming from southern wine regions. Guests must choose either from the seasonal menu or the weekly-changing chalk board offers, all of which aim to introduce the most delicious, must-try meals of the southern shore of Lake Balaton. It’s open every single day!

8600 Siófok, Petőfi sétány 15/A

Situated on the shores of Lake Balaton, Mala Garden Restaurant offers a special gastro experience with a unique atmosphere and direct panorama to the lake all year long. Besides the authentic Thai-Indonesian dishes and a wide selection of wines focusing on regional wineries, you’ll also find something to your liking if you’re into rethought Hungarian and Mediterranean flavours. High quality is a main principle under all circumstances. In summer Mandara Café, the confectionery of the hotel turns into a bistro, welcoming everyone with a limited, summer list of offers. Just to mention a few, you’ll choose from light dishes, pastas, salads and grilled courses.

8284 Kisapátihegy, Kisapáti

There’s plenty to see and experience in Szent György Hill, the land of beautiful basalt organ pipes. Let the beauty of nature feed your soul, and then choose Taberna Infinito to impress your taste buds! One might not expect a Mediterranean restaurant up in the hill, with flamenco music playing in the background, but that’s exactly what you’ll bump into. Taberna Infinito’s strength is its incredible location and beautiful vista that will seriously blow your mind away. No walls, no fancy table cloths’, only a handmade oven, and simple tables with benches. We are talking about an open-air venue where the ceiling is the blue starry sky itself! Grab your plate, walk to the counter, and pick whatever you would like to consume from flavourful meaty and vegan tapas to serrano ham, chorizo, Spanish salami, fresh (home-made) bread and sandwich creams, baked vegetables, tapenade, Spanish stew and 9 types of olives. Quality local wine is a must-try, you better not come by car!

8229 Paloznak, Fő utca 1.

A laid-back atmosphere and the best countryside cuisine is awaiting you in the heart of Paloznak, at Sáfránkert restaurant. Choose from the seasonal menu prepared of the freshest ingredients, or the mouth-watering chalkboard specials which will make you lick your fingers clean. Don’t miss out on Homola Winery’s nectars either!

8623 Balatonföldvár, Erzsébet utca 50.

Toast Art Café stands in a noble situation: it is located at the Visitor Center of Shipping History and Lookout Tower, where the amazing view is provided as a gratis. Refresh yourself with a glass of cold, home-made lemonade, Belgian beer, or fresh coffee, and have a sandwich or a slice of marlenka cake.

8200 Balatonfüred, Baricska dűlő

Located in the heart of Balatonfüred, Baricska Csárda’s picturesque environment is to die for. The restaurant considers itself the sanctuary of gastronomy and wine, promoting the traditions of the Hungarian cuisine. Try their beef stew served with noodles, and a delicious Hungarian dessert, poppy seed bread!

8636 Balatonszemes, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca 25.

Kistücsök Restaurant is considered one of the most prominent gastronomic destinations not only in the Balaton region but countrywide too as its Hungary’s 20 Best Restaurants nomination proves so. What is the secret of Kistücsök? Its love for the region, familial hospitality, and northern Italian inspiration, due to restaurant owner Balázs Csapody and his family’s frequent visits to the little trattorias, from where they brought home gastro experiences as souvenirs. Other sources of inspiration include every modern dish, technology, idea, and trick that chef assistant Ádám Pohner encountered with during the Bocuse d’Or Finale. These new influences are merged together with chef László Jahni’s experience.

8394 Alsópáhok, Hévízi utca 13.

With a name that literally translates to „my mother in law”, AzÉn Anyósom is actually a 2 in 1, functioning both as a self-service and an A’la Carte restaurant. Both are open to apply new culinary technologies and use special ingredients when developing their dishes. The latter sports a very cozy, classy & solid interior, while the other is just as inviting and homely, known for its versatile daily offers. Try something you haven’t tried before, get a taste of Zala and Balaton Uplands’ gastronomic delights and classic Hungarian meals with a twist!

8251 Zánka, Fő utca 30.

An enchanting family inn can be found at the gate of the Káli Basin, in the heart of Zánka. The environment is magnificent, breakfast options are divine. The buffet table is filled with fresh edibles produced by local artisan manufactories, and at the evening, Káli Basin’s great wines and artisan syrup drinks can be tasted. Enjoy the refreshing beverages on the terrace, or the idyllic garden, where you can relax in a hammock or on a sunbed. Or do something more active: rent a bike and cycle around the town, or visit the popular artisan market! Brunch offers are also available at summer weekends.