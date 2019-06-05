Simple but Great – CEWE PHOTOBOOK Pure

You’d like to make a photo book, but you want to keep things simple for the beginning? The CEWE PHOTOBOOK Pure was made for you.

Do you remember Brill, the CEWE’s little puppy? He is a pretty smart and creative little dog because he ordered a CEWE PHOTOBOOK Pure for himself on his owner’s phone. Don’t you believe it? See it for yourself!

People love the CEWE PHOTOBOOK Pure because it’s fast and simple. Every beloved memory is on our phones, so the easiest thing would be to have an app to organize them in a photobook, even whyle sitting on the bus.

How?

The app is free to download from App Store and Google Play. After opening it you can see your projects in the main menu (that’s where your Photobooks will appear) alongside with the price list, a customer service availability (just in case if you got stuck), and more CEWE Photobook options, in case we’d have a bigger project in mind. However, if you’d like to collect last night’s best moments, or make something personal for an anniversary (which you forgot again this year), then the CEWE PHOTOBOOK Pure is the best choice.

First, you have to select the 22 picture you want to include in your Photobook. After that, you can decide if you’d like your book in black or white, or present your pictures to be wide or square type. Each color includes 7 variations.

In the next step, we can start editing with options to change the size of the pictures, their order and the subtitles. This all takes up to 10 minutes. All you have to do is to wait for you CEWE PHOTOBOOK Pure to arrive in an elegant package in 5-6 business days. It couldn’t be any comfortable, could it?