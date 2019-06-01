What’s New in Budapest: 8 Places to Visit in June

Here are the newest addition to the Budapest gastro scene, including Café Marcello that serves the finest roasts from El Salvador, a Nordic style artisanal bakery, and a take-away sushi bar in the heart of the city. Scroll for more!

Located inside a 140-year old neo-Renaissance engine house-turned-creative community space, Felix Kitchen & Bar opens a new chapter in the tumultuous life of one of Miklós Ybl’s most beloved buildings. Named after the son of the legendary architect, Felix brings back the atmosphere of peacetime Austro-Hungary through traditional yet modern dishes and inspiring interiors at the foot of Castle Hill. Whether you choose a healthy breakfast bowl of coconut, acai berries and bananas, a plate of St. Jacques scallops with maracuja and chia seeds, or the signature Chicken paprikash, your taste buds will thank you for dropping by Felix.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 9.

The single-origin, raw Arabica coffee beans used to produce the wonderful roasts available at Café Marcello are shipped to the Frankel Leó utca venue straight from El Salvador, a country whose high-altitude landscape, temperate climate, crystal clear waters, and volcanic soil help planters grow some of the world’s finest coffees. The three coffee varieties brewed at Cafe Marcello are the Sarchimor, Pacas, and Pacamara, which are accompanied by top quality sweets, made by the best Hungarian chocolate manufacturers, as well as delicious quiches, croissants, and vegan ice creams.

1027 Budapest, Frankel Leó utca 12.

Nori, the city’s newest sushi bar, opened its doors a five minute-walk from the Király utca stop of tram lines 4 and 6, awaiting raw fish lovers with an extensive range of favourably priced sashimi, hosomaki, uramaki, nigiri, and gunkan. In addition to the ricey rolls, you can find here a variety of miso and udon soups, fried noodle dishes, curry chicken, sweet-chili pineapple rice, tapioca pudding with mixed fruits, and Japanese wines and beers. Choose the home delivery option (with a 60-minute delivery guarantee) and gorge on Nori’s specialty sushi party boxes wherever the hunger strikes you!

1077 Budapest, Csengery utca 21.

From now on, you don’t have to board a plane to Scandinavia to taste the unmatched warmness of the cold north. Having recently opened only a couple of minutes by foot from the Funzine headquarters, the Nordic-style artisanal bakery of nor/ma had already stolen our hearts with its impeccable doughs, exemplary service, and unbelievably rich flavours. The downtown pastry shop that uses Wessex bread flour offers quality coffee and a wide variety of freshly baked products, from sourdough Bornholm and Manitoba breads to cocoa, cinnamon, walnut, and cheese pastry, baguettes, croissants, Swedish cardamom rolls and more.

1053 Budapest, Kecskeméti utca 11.

The Workshop

The Workshop is the newest venue of BrodyLand, a unique hospitality concept and cultural, social club of Budapest. Rejecting the status of a traditional “member’s club”, BrodyLand defines itself as rather “exclusively inclusive”, as people from creative industries, businessmen, students and expats are all welcome to join and become Brodyites. The Workshop is a private café, bar and restaurant, giving space to daytime co-working, business or private meetings and nighttime fun. If you’re interested in membership at BrodyLand, please contact access@brody.land.

1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede utca 16.

Situated just a stone’s throw away from Batthyány tér on a peaceful little piazza, Hóvirág Ice Cream Bar serves frozen globes of handmade happiness: the colourful variety of gelatos changes every day, with a few crowd pleasers such as the Oreo-Kinder, salted caramel, coconut, and the 100 percent all-natural cherry ice cream having a permanent stay in the counter. Thanks to the cheerful staff, its friendly prices, and plenty of seats inside the enjoy the cool flavours, Hóvirág has already become a local favourite – and the ice cream season is only now starting!

1011 Budapest, Mária tér 1.

In April 2018, the Transylvanian Tiltott Csíki Sör beer brand has opened its first Budapest pub – only a year later, the franchise welcomed its third Budapest member, under 48 Kertész utca. Awaiting guests on three floors (the cellar will give place to musical and cultural events), the bar offers the full range of the premium quality Transylvanian beer brand, in addition to beer spirits, liqueurs and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a number of hearty Transylvanian-Hungarian dishes. To help soak up all the nutrients from the liquid pride and glory of Transylvania, you can feast on skinless sausages, goulash soup, grilled pork steak, and burgers.

1073 Budapest, Kertész utca 48.

Located in Buda’s greenbelt, Cacao is the newest addition to Émile, the little brother of world-renowned Gerbaud Café. Established on the ground floor of the century-old villa, the bakery puts high quality artisanal breads and pastries in the limelight, while offering healthy breakfast options and smoothies, filling sandwiches, and specialty coffees roasted at One Eleven in Sopron. Enjoy your freshly baked croissant in the gorgeous garden or sitting inside the stylish coffee room, or if you’re in a hurry, then take your goodies with you in a biodegradable packaging.

1026 Budapest, Orló utca 1.