Paula Concept Store – Because Hungarian Designers Rock!

Paula Store is a Budapest based concept store focusing on contemporary and emerging labels, it offers a mix of designer clothing, accessories, bags, shoes, organic cosmetics and abstract art. Their mission is to support up-and-coming designers from all over the world who have a like-minded attitude.

Ginte accessories are handmade pieces for city women, who feel down to earth and value natural beauty with a bit of sparkle. Ginte is making sustainable accessories, using natural druzy stones and freshwater pearls. All the adornments are special, one-of-a-kind piece of art. Feel unique and feminine wearing earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other accessories from the new Ginte Accessories Viva La Perla collection!

Eclectic and feminine, LINDAMELINDA is a contemporary collection featuring an array of silhouettes from convertible party dresses to beachwear. Linda set up “LINDAMELINDA” brand to convey her fashion sensibility in wearable works of art. Her goal is to offer well-made, superb quality, clear-out wears for confident women.

Abstract artist Ildikó Beke-Révay. A thought, a fantasy that forms unity with the participants. A dream, often thought in a picture, a memory, or just the answer to the bad days. More than images, more than materials, colours, shapes. One print.

NES produces effortless hand-made shoes in a sustainable way for self-conscious people. The brand uses eco-friendly materials for their locally produced designs, including leather with vegetal tanning and pinatex as well for their fully vegan models.

Be a Designer! One of VENGRU’s key features is that you can customize bags according to your own style through their interactive website. New features can be added to the „V” shape on the front, which completely change the look of the bags.

Find them at 1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede utca 15!