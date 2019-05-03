Chinatown street food night & a professional Kung fu show

Monori Center, Budapest’s Chinatown, is pleased to announce the 7th street food night market, running from May 6th to early September. For the opening ceremony, 22 professional Chinese kung fu practitioners from the Xuzhou Martial Arts Association will perform various kung fu techniques with traditional weapons.

What is Xuzhou?

Apart from Shaolin, several Chinese towns have a rich martial arts tradition (wushu or kung fu in Chinese). With a history of 2,600 years, Xu Zhou is known as a notable battlefield in China’s history, from ancient dynasties to modern republics. More than 200 famous battles used to take place on this land. As a result, locals turned to martial arts to defend themselves, which nurtured the custom of kung fu with regional characteristics.

In modern times, Xuzhou became a “Town of Wushu” by state sports administration, where kung fu plays an especially important role in its cultural heritage. A number of world and national kung fu champions have come from Xuzhou, and many established kung fu techniques originated from Xuzhou. Today, Xuzhou’s kung fu masters teach and train in more than 30 countries around the world and foreign martial arts fans flock to Xuzhou to learn kung fu.

What will the kung fu masters do?

They will perform signature kung fu techniques, some with traditional weapons, including tai chi, chi kung, quan (fist), jian & dao (sword), gun (stick), qiang (spear), chui (mace), bian (whip), and chan (spade). Many of the programs have been featured in the Chinese national television (CCTV) and gala festivals.

What’s new for the 2019 night market?

2019 marks Chinatown’s 7th annual street food night market at Monori Center. This year, a total of six authentic Chinese food stalls will serve signature dishes from all parts of China and the region. Some of the most exciting new food options include jianbing (Chinese crêpe), takoyaki (octopus ball), and dapanji (Xinjiang chicken stew), and also an even broader range of Sichuan classics. Several vegetarian-friendly options will also be available.

Just like in previous years, the 2019 night market will be open every evening from 17:00 to midnight, until early September. For further information click here or follow ChineTown Budapest on Instagram!

Location: Monori Center (Chinatown Budapest) (1107 Budapest, Jegenye u. 30)

Program:

Lion dance by Magyar Chan Wu Kulturális Központ

Kungfu shows by Xuzhou Martial Arts Association

Quiz and Coupon

It’s FREE to attend!

