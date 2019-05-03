Australian Indie-Diva performs in Budapest

“one of the sharpest, most original songwriters around—at any level, in any genre…”

Rolling Stone magazine

Courtney Barnett is one of the most distinctive and compelling voices in indie rock, a singer-songwriter who mixes deeply insightful observations with devastating self-assessment. With countless awards in her home of Australia as well as Grammy and BRIT nominations, fawning press and an adoring audiences, Barnett’s rise to global prominence feels both unprecedented and important.

Music fans have rarely witnessed the breathless acclaim and superlatives that comprised reviews of Barnett’s debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Think in 2015.

2017 saw the release of the wonderful album Lotta Sea Lice, an introspective but beautiful album of duets with Kurt Vile and a gorgeous place-holder while we awaited the release of her world-weary-but-fierce sophomore solo album Tell Me How You Really Feel in 2018.

While her lyrics continue to encompass the poetic, political and personal, Tell Me reveals a startling new lyrical economy. Barnett’s newest songs reveal myriad layers of meaning in seemingly every line, all the while accompanied by her own face-melting guitar and one of the best rhythm sections in rock. Her increasingly unusual song-structures, timbres and moods hint at future ambition while her glorious, feed-back heavy live show has eviscerated audiences on 5 continents.

As part of her brand new tour, Courtney Barnett will perform live at Akvarium Klub on May 20, 2019!

Tickets now available on Live Nation and Funcode.