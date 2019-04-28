On the second Saturday of May, castles, palaces, and memorial parks all over the country await those looking for an exciting cultural event. Read on to learn more about the programs of this year’s Memorials’ Day, held on May 11.

If you need some advice on where to go on May 11, we suggest that you check out the beautiful town of Esztergom which will host the opening ceremony of the annual Memorials’ Day: here you can find out what life was like in a medieval castle, or listen to the soothing sounds of the Acoustic Guitar Festival. Castle fanatics are also welcome to visit the Castle of Sárvár, where they will have the chance to enter parts of the venerable building that are closed even to the employees of the castle most of the time. Sárospatak Castle invites guests to bake their own milk loafs, the luxurious Royal Palace of Gödöllő offers visitors a special guided tour, while the Abbey of Pannonhalma lets you join the ranks of the Benedictine monks for a day.

If castles, abbeys, and palaces are not your thing, drop by the village of Pákozd, where the first Hungarian astronaut and fighter pilot Bertalan Farkas will talk about his celestial experiences and the various aircraft types put on display at the Aircraft Model Exhibition.

Visit the Fiumei Road Cemetery to see the recently refurbished chapel, watch the free concert of Zoltán Mága and his orchestra, held at the cemetery’s Italian-style arcades, and take part in the guided flashlight walk, starting right after the concert.

Memorials’ Day will be organized by the National Heritage Institute for the fourth consecutive time. Encompassing 62 locations across the country, the event series offers everyone a chance for an educational and memorable experience. These national and historical memorials share one characteristic: they represent the twists and turns of Hungarian history, acting as a kind of mirror that reflects the fateful events, glorious moments, and grave tragedies of the Hungarian nation. With their help, we can relive past events once again, and bygone times can come alive. They’re also the shapers of Hungary’s present and future. With Memorials’ Day, the National Heritage Institute wishes to draw attention to the fact that these sites, in addition to playing a major role in Hungarian history, provide relaxation for both young people and families.

On May 11, all age groups can find a program that suits their needs and brings them closer to history. The National Heritage Institute has been working for six years on making national and historical memorial sites more well-known and popular among the general populace, and Memorials’ Day offers an excellent opportunity to learn about these places from a different perspective. Long story short, see you on Memorials’ Day on the second Saturday of May!