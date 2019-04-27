One of the most exciting spring celebrations, the Mexican Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner. So get in your dancing shoes and celebrate with Iguana at Europe’s largest Cinco de Mayo event! A tradition since 1998, this will be the 22th year that Iguana brings this very Mexican-American holiday to Budapest.

Cinco de Mayo has long been a major celebration in bars and restaurants all over the U.S. but interestingly less so in Mexico. Cinco de Mayo means 5 May and it commemorates a battle that took place on 5 May, 1862 between Mexico and the occupying French army. Under the leadership of general Ignacio Zaragoza, the Mexican forces unexpectedly defeated the French, which eventually paved the way for Mexican Independence five years later. In fact, many people confuse Cinco de Mayo with Mexican Independence Day (which is on 16 September), but Cinco de Mayo is actually the celebration of Mexican-American culture in the United States.

Iguana’s first Cinco de Mayo street festival was organized twenty years ago, in 1998 with a few outside tables and live music. Over the years, it has evolved to become Europe’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration with a street party overtaking all of Zoltán utca (near Szabadság tér) with live concerts, outdoor grill, a taco bar and a playground area for children. When live music sessions end outside at 9 PM, Iguana’s DJ spins dance music till dawn.

Cinco de Mayo has also become a giant spring reunion for Hungarians and foreigners. Many people fly from all over the world to meet up with old friends and enjoy margaritas, tacos and burgers under the cozy tents in front of Iguana.

The party starts at 3 PM on 4 May and features a kid’s corner for families until 6 PM. There will be live music until 9 PM and the outdoor bars offer cold beer, delicious cocktails and Iguana’s signature frozen margaritas. Meet you there!