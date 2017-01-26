Bori Máté Goes to Berlin

Due to the Oscar nominations, we tend to forget about the Berlin Critics’ Week 2017, where among American movies starring for example Nathalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp, some Hungarian movies and videos are expected to premier.

The experimental film by Bori Máté is to be screened as well. The 23-years-old girl attends the ELTE University, where she studies film. Her first work titled “The Headless Appearance” can be seen as another homage to color and recollection, since it is painted film made from the negatives of old family photos. Watch a piece below.

Some more Hungarian movies to appear at the festival:

Ildikó Enyedi: Testről és lélekről

Ferenc Török: 1945

Anna Katalin Lovrity: Vulkánsziget