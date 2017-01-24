14 for La La Land: Oscar Nominations 2017

On 26 February, the whole world will stop to focus on a golden statuette that represents the dreams of many and the most prestigious acknowledgement in film making.
Damien Chazelle’s neo-musical earned 14 nominations – reaching the number only Titanic and All About Eve have achieved in the award’s history. Hollywood has once again welcomed Mel Gibson with the warm embrace of a nomination for his stunning masterpiece, Hacksaw Ridge. Here are the full list of nominees we can cheer for while watching the 89th Academy Awards! The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and we’re truly looking forward to tuning in!
Best picture:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Lion
Moonlight
Lead actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land,
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Lead actress:
Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Ruth Negga, “Loving”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Supporting actress:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best director:
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Animated feature:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Animated short:
“Blind Vaysha”
“Borrowed Time”
“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”
“Pearl”
“Piper”
Adapted screenplay:
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Original screenplay:
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Cinematography:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best documentary feature:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best documentary short subject:
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best live-action short film:
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best foreign language film:
A Man Called Ove
Land of Mine
Tanna
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Film editing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Sound editing:
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound mixing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
Production design:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Original score:
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original song:
Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Makeup and hair:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Costume design:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Visual effects:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story