14 for La La Land: Oscar Nominations 2017

On 26 February, the whole world will stop to focus on a golden statuette that represents the dreams of many and the most prestigious acknowledgement in film making.

Damien Chazelle’s neo-musical earned 14 nominations – reaching the number only Titanic and All About Eve have achieved in the award’s history. Hollywood has once again welcomed Mel Gibson with the warm embrace of a nomination for his stunning masterpiece, Hacksaw Ridge. Here are the full list of nominees we can cheer for while watching the 89th Academy Awards! The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and we’re truly looking forward to tuning in!

Best picture:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

Moonlight

Lead actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land,

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Lead actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting actress:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best director:

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Animated feature:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Animated short:

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Adapted screenplay:

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Original screenplay:

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Cinematography:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best documentary feature:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best documentary short subject:

Extremist

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best live-action short film:

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best foreign language film:

A Man Called Ove

Land of Mine

Tanna

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Film editing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Sound editing:

Arrival

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound mixing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Production design:

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Original score:

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original song:

Audition, La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Makeup and hair:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Costume design:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Visual effects:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story