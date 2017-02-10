DIY Valentine: 3 Tips for Homemade Gifts

Handmade gifts are more heartwarming than an expensive fancy present bought in the shopping mall. The best way to express your love is by way of putting effort and creativity in making a personal gift. We’ve gathered together some ideas that require more thinking than deftness.

Love book

Dive deep into your memory and bring back up all the forgotten-about memories of your relationship. Buy a notebook and start to write your own love story! Open a new chapter for every milestone of your history, fill the pages with ancient text messages, cinema tickets, photos and quote the most romantic confessions you’ve ever told each other. Write about the best moments and tell your S.O. how much they mean to you.

Hand embroidered pillow

Sewing your names on a heart shaped pillow might be a tad bit cheesy, but a self-decorated pillowcase is an excellent gift for a romantic person. To make it more personal choose your favorite love quote which reminds you of your sweetheart or pick a line from a love song you both like. If you don’t have a better idea just embroider your favorite nickname of them. Choose a plain pillowcase and keep the design simple and minimalist and make sure it suits their room. Love coupons: All you need is some cardboard paper, felt pens and you can start to write small favors on the sheets and decorate them. There are plenty of options to create love coupons especially if you know what favors make them the happiest. A romantic picnic in the woods, a candle-lit bubble bath, a night out in town tête-à-tête or a breakfast in bed are the best ways to celebrate but the list is only really limited by your imagination.

Treat box

Most of the Valentine’s Day gifts usually end up as clutter shoved in a drawer or on the junkyard, but if you think you truly know your darling go for a shopping spree and collect all their favorite things: ice-creams, chocolate selections, wine, even beauty products and theatre tickets are good choices. Put all the small gifts in a box or a basket and decorate it in a romantic fashion.