The President of the Russian Federation will pay a visit on Thursday which leads to a series of security arrangements and shutdowns across the city.

The special TEK forces will secure the Parliament on the day of Putin’s visit. A nearby school, for example. will also be closed for the day. Cars parking along Andrássy út will be towed as it is prohibited to park there during the special date (from 6 PM on 31 January till midnight on 2 February).