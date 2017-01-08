Night Time is the Right Time: The Ultimate Party Guide of Budapest Part I.

The Hungarian capital has been a favored destination for stag groups and party animals alike, with many colorful ruin bars built to make you feel like your were in some kind of a dream, surrounded by cool faces, nice drinks, dancing to pumping beats. Let’s see where to start – and end – your night!

Gozsdu Udvar

One of the most famous party complexes of the city awaits you with a range of first class bars and an absolutely stylish atmosphere. Besides the many colourful pubs, Gozsdu Udvar also hosts cultural and fashion events from time to time.

1075 Budapest, Király utca 13. – Dob utca 16.

Fogas Ház

Located in Akácfa utca, right in the heart of the buzzing downtown Budapest, Fogas Ház awaits you with huge dance halls and an open-air space that is heated during the colder seasons. Consisting of several venues such as Liebling and LÄRM, this place is an awesome choice to spend a whole night out and party till the sun comes up!

1073 Budapest, Akácfa utca 51.

Instant

One of the craziest places in town, Instant delivers an absolutely unique experience to those who would like to spend a night in a dreamlike world – and it’s not an exaggeration at all! With live concerts and some smashing beats that keep the party up till dawn, this wonderland won’t disappoint you!

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 38.

Akvárium

Located in always busy Deák tér, Akvárium makes a home for kicking concerts as well as first-class DJs and the elite of the region’s music scene to make sure your night will be extraordinary! Check out their programs to see what you shouldn’t miss out on during your stay!

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 12.