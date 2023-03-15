Oskar 2023: Tukaj so zmagovalci in nominiranci v vseh kategorijah!

Zmagovalci oskarjev 2023 so bili razglašeni v ponedeljek ob zori po madžarskem času. Tukaj so vsi letošnji dobitniki in nominiranci za oskarja!
Zmagovalci in nominiranci za oskarja 2023
Ameriška akademija filmskih umetnosti in znanosti (AMPAS) je na 95. podelitvi oskarjev nagradila najboljše filme in filmske ustvarjalce leta 2022. Podelitev je potekala v gledališču Dolby v Los Angelesu. Dogodek se je zaključil ob 5.30 po madžarskem času.
Dva filma, Everything Everywhere All at Once in All Quiet on the Western Front, sta osvojila skupno 11 oskarjev (prvi 7, drugi 4), kar je navdušilo celotno področje.
Poglejmo, kdo so bili oskarjevci leta 2023:
Najboljši film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
The Banshees of Inisherin
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Najboljša igralka
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Najboljši igralec
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (Ghosts of the Island)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Oskar 2023 za najboljšega igralca
Brendan Fraser je prejel oskarja za vlogo v filmu The Whale
Najboljši režiser
Martin McDonagh (Ghosts of the Island)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Najboljši izvirni scenarij
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)
The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner)
Tár (Todd Field)
Najboljši prirejeni scenarij
LIVING (Kazuo Ishiguro)
Women Talking (Sarah Polley)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell)
Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Christopher McQuarrie, Ehren Kruger, …)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)
Najboljši tujejezični film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Quiet Girl
IÁ
Argentina, 1985
Close
Zmagovalci in nominiranci za nagrado oskar 2023
All Quiet on the Western Front
Najboljša stranska igralka
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Najboljši stranski igralec
Brendan Gleeson (Ghosts of the Island)
Brian Tyree Henry (The Way Out)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (Ghosts of the Island)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Najboljši kinematograf
Roger Deakins (Empire of Light)
James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)
Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)
Mandy Walker (Elvis)
Florian Hoffmeister (Tár)
Najboljši rez
Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick)
Paul Rogers (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond (Elvis)
Monika Willi (Tár)
Najboljša izvirna pesem
Naatu Naatu (RRR – M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose)
Lift Me Up (Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, …)
Applause (Diane Warren)
This Is a Life (Mitski, David Byrne, Ryan Lott)
Hold My Hand (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)
Najboljši dokumentarni film
Az All That Breathe
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Navalnij
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Najboljši animirani film
Turning Red
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Sea Beast
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Najboljši kratki film
An Irish Goodbye
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Najboljši vizualni učinki
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, …)
Najboljša izvirna glasba
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Najboljši vizualni dizajn
Babylon
All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper)
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Najboljša kostumografija
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nagrado za najboljši kostum je prejel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Najboljša ličila
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley)
Najboljši zvok
Top Gun: Maverick (James Mather, Chris Burdon, Al Nelson, …)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Najboljši kratki animirani film
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy, Matthew Freud)
Najboljši kratki dokumentarni film
Elephant Whisperers (Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves)
Martha Mitchell Effect
How Do You Measure a Year?
Haulout
Stranger at the Gate