Oskar 2023: Tukaj so zmagovalci in nominiranci v vseh kategorijah!

Zmagovalci oskarjev 2023 so bili razglašeni v ponedeljek ob zori po madžarskem času. Tukaj so vsi letošnji dobitniki in nominiranci za oskarja!

Zmagovalci in nominiranci za oskarja 2023

Ameriška akademija filmskih umetnosti in znanosti (AMPAS) je na 95. podelitvi oskarjev nagradila najboljše filme in filmske ustvarjalce leta 2022. Podelitev je potekala v gledališču Dolby v Los Angelesu. Dogodek se je zaključil ob 5.30 po madžarskem času.

Dva filma, Everything Everywhere All at Once in All Quiet on the Western Front, sta osvojila skupno 11 oskarjev (prvi 7, drugi 4), kar je navdušilo celotno področje.

Poglejmo, kdo so bili oskarjevci leta 2023:

Najboljši film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Najboljša igralka

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Najboljši igralec

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (Ghosts of the Island)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Oskar 2023 za najboljšega igralca

Brendan Fraser je prejel oskarja za vlogo v filmu The Whale

Najboljši režiser

Martin McDonagh (Ghosts of the Island)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Najboljši izvirni scenarij

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner)

Tár (Todd Field)

Najboljši prirejeni scenarij

LIVING (Kazuo Ishiguro)

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell)

Top Gun: Maverick (Peter Craig, Christopher McQuarrie, Ehren Kruger, …)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

Najboljši tujejezični film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Quiet Girl

IÁ

Argentina, 1985

Close

Zmagovalci in nominiranci za nagrado oskar 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front

Najboljša stranska igralka

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Najboljši stranski igralec

Brendan Gleeson (Ghosts of the Island)

Brian Tyree Henry (The Way Out)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (Ghosts of the Island)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Najboljši kinematograf

Roger Deakins (Empire of Light)

James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Mandy Walker (Elvis)

Florian Hoffmeister (Tár)

Najboljši rez

Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick)

Paul Rogers (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond (Elvis)

Monika Willi (Tár)

Najboljša izvirna pesem

Naatu Naatu (RRR – M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose)

Lift Me Up (Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, …)

Applause (Diane Warren)

This Is a Life (Mitski, David Byrne, Ryan Lott)

Hold My Hand (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

Najboljši dokumentarni film

Az All That Breathe

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Navalnij

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Najboljši animirani film

Turning Red

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Sea Beast

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Najboljši kratki film

An Irish Goodbye

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Najboljši vizualni učinki

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, …)

Najboljša izvirna glasba

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Najboljši vizualni dizajn

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper)

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Najboljša kostumografija

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nagrado za najboljši kostum je prejel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Najboljša ličila

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Batman

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley)

Najboljši zvok

Top Gun: Maverick (James Mather, Chris Burdon, Al Nelson, …)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Batman

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Najboljši kratki animirani film

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy, Matthew Freud)

Najboljši kratki dokumentarni film

Elephant Whisperers (Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves)

Martha Mitchell Effect

How Do You Measure a Year?

Haulout

Stranger at the Gate