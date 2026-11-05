Budapest’s Best Burgers: 2 Spots to Try

Sometimes, all you need is a juicy patty, a fluffy bun, and the perfect toppings to make your day. If you’re craving a proper burger in Budapest, we’ve rounded up two spots that are well worth a visit, whether you’re a fan of classic comfort food or love trying something a little different.

Zing Burger & Co

What started as a food truck in 2013 has grown into one of the Hungarian capital’s best-known burger spots. Zing Burger & Co’s secret lies in the quality of its ingredients: Hungarian-raised Angus beef, freshly baked buns from its own bakery, and homemade sauces made without preservatives. Every burger is prepared fresh to order, combining the speed of a casual eatery with genuine restaurant-quality standards. From classic cheeseburgers to more adventurous flavor combinations, there’s something to satisfy every burger lover. Starting in November, guests can look forward to a refreshed menu and a brand-new look. Find Zing in the city center on Király Street, at Kálvin Square, and near Nyugati Railway Station, and at the famous Karaván Street Food Court with further locations listed at zingburger.hu.

1061 Budapest, Király utca 20. | 1053 Budapest, Kálvin tér 5. | 1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 62. | 1075 Budapest, Kazinczy utca 18. | Website

Sajtburesz by Zing

Sajtburesz by Zing is Zing Burger’s dedicated smash burger concept, set on Tátra Street in Újlipótváros, in a former butcher shop. The philosophy is simple: a short menu, a handful of carefully crafted options, and classic burgers perfected down to the last detail. The Angus beef patties are smashed onto a hot steel griddle, creating irresistibly crispy edges while keeping it juicy. Seasoned with nothing but salt and pepper, the beef comes from the owners’ trusted butcher, using Angus cattle bred specifically for them, while the signature square buns are baked in their own bakery. The namesake Sajtburesz features two Angus smash patties, melted American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and fresh onions. The Oklahoma comes with grilled onions, while the Royale with Cheese adds bacon to the mix. Pair your burger with thin-cut fries, jalapeño poppers, or homemade lemonade, and help yourself to unlimited ketchup and mayo.

1136 Budapest, Tátra utca 13. | Website

Show the code FUNZINE to receive free fries with any burger until January 31, 2027. Offer valid once per purchase.

Ready to try authentic Hungarian cuisine?