Green, Gorgeous, and All Plant-Based: Marumba’s Feast

Marumba is a vibrant vegetarian restaurant in central Budapest, serving playful plant-based comfort food made from fresh, seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

The menu draws on global cuisine and classic Hungarian dishes, reimagined through a contemporary vegetarian and vegan lens, while evoking childhood food memories and presenting a health-conscious take on familiar flavors.A wide selection of gluten- and lactose-free dishes ensures accessibility for diverse dietary needs.

Emphasis is placed on fresh, seasonal produce sourced from local suppliers, with each dish designed to be nourishing, visually appealing, and rich in flavor, while reflecting sustainable principles.

The drinks menu complements the cuisine with house-made kombucha and water kefir, alongside creative cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, that reinterpret familiar Hungarian flavors in modern, unexpected combinations.

Marumba 1075 Budapest, Holló utca 1. Website

Craving some Hungarian flavours?