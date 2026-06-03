Discover Budapest’s Hidden Secrets with Imagine City Walks

With passionate local experts and storytellers leading the way, Imagine’s small-group city walks take visitors beyond the usual sightseeing routes: behind façades, into exceptional buildings, through atmospheric streets and even to places that are not usually open to the public.

The Jewish District walk introduces guests to one of Budapest’s most vibrant and complex neighbourhoods. This thoughtfully curated tour explores the area’s rich Jewish heritage, including powerful human stories, hidden synagogues, courtyards and major historical landmarks.

For a quieter, greener side of downtown Budapest, choose the Secret Gardens & Private Courtyards tour, which reveals another face of the city. This intimate urban walk leads guests into shaded courtyards, peaceful residential gardens and hidden green spaces usually closed to the public, offering a rare glimpse into local life, forgotten stories and the city’s quiet green heart.

Other Imagine walks lead visitors inside the magnificent Párisi Udvar, one of Budapest’s most beautiful architectural gems, through Buda Castle, along the grand Andrássy Avenue or into the rich flavours of the traditional Hungarian food culture.

No matter which sightseeing walk you choose, each tour reveals a more intimate and authentic side of the Hungarian capital in just 1.5 to 2.5 hours, where history, architecture and everyday life are closely intertwined. With Imagine, Budapest becomes more than a destination: it transforms into a living story full of hidden details, stories and secret connections – the kind of experience that stays with you long after you return home.

Imagine City Walks Website Book now with 15% off! Use code: Funzine26

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