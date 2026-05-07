Fun in the City: 6 Amazing Things to Do in Budapest This May & June

Budapest has a habit of making summers unforgettable, and 2026 is shaping up to be no different. From open-air wine picnics and Roman re-enactments to world-class jazz and a long-overdue tribute to Freddie Mercury, here’s our pick of the events worth marking in your calendar.

Freddie – A Legend Comes Home

Forty years ago, Queen did something extraordinary: they played a full-scale stadium concert behind the Iron Curtain and chose Hungary as their only Eastern European stop. When Freddie unexpectedly broke into a Hungarian folk song at the end of the night, an entire generation felt the walls crack. It features hundreds of original costumes, manuscripts, and personal objects, while stories shared by Freddie’s close friends and collaborators reveal the human side of the global icon. The audio guide is narrated by Peter Freestone, his former personal assistant. (x)

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 3. | Website

XXXV. Floralia

For the 35th time, the ancient ruins of Aquincum come alive as Budapest’s Roman past steps boldly into the present at the annual Floralia festival, held on 9 and 10 May. In honour of Flora, goddess of spring, the archaeological park bursts into bloom, with reenactors dressed as Roman citizens, legionaries and barbarian tribes filling the streets, while music, dance, theatre, gastronomy and living history unfold side by side. If you’ve ever wondered what life felt like in Roman Budapest, this is your chance to find out firsthand.

1031 Budapest Szentendrei út 135. | Website

House Picnic

Six years in and House Piknik shows no signs of slowing down. What starts as a sun-drenched afternoon of families, food and good vibes at the Budaörs Airfield seamlessly transforms into a full-blown electronic music festival after dark. Loco Dice, Dennis Cruz, Ben Hemsley, Kiddo, Riordan and Ben Sterling headline two nights of serious sound and awesome visuals, while climbing walls, techno yoga, bedouin lounges, craft burgers and Naples-style pizza fill the hours in between. Grab your tickets now, before it’s too late!

1112 Budapest, Repülőtéri út 1. | Website

Rosalia Wine Picnic

Picnic blanket, chilled rosé, good company and four days of sunshine in the heart of the city – Rosalia (held from 4 to 7 June) is that rare festival that feels less like an event and more like a laid-back garden party. Almost 40 wineries pour everything from crisp whites to full-bodied reds, with rosés and sparkling wines taking centre stage in the heart of City Park. Street food, handcrafted desserts, live music and DJ sets as the sun goes down complete the picture. Come for a glass, stay for the feeling.

1146 Budapest, Városliget | Website

VárkertFeszt

One of Budapest’s most beloved early-summer festivals returns to the stunning Várkert Bazár for another packed weekend, on 6-7 June. Mornings belong to the little ones, with puppet shows, fairy tale villages and interactive performances, while afternoons and evenings shift up a gear with a rich lineup spanning blues, folk, world music and electronic sounds. Saturday night brings Metha’s sunset DJ set, and Sunday closes with Keep Floyding, a roaring dance house, and Hungarian movie screenings.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 2-6. | Website

Jazzfest Budapest

Hungary’s only premium jazz festival once again brings together the international elite of the genre with local audiences between 27 June and 2 July. The names Pat Metheny, Al di Meola, Terence Blanchard and Ravi Coltrane, and the Charles Lloyd Sky Quartet speak for themselves, while this year’s guest of honour, South Korea, promises a truly special atmosphere with performers such as Cho Yoonseung and Youn Sun Nah. From July 3 to 5, free concerts at Rákóczi Square, Bakáts Square and Jedermann Café await those who simply can’t get enough.

Website

Local gems for late-night fun: