Concert Buzz: 6 Shows You Can’t Miss in Budapest This Summer

Summer in Budapest means long nights, buzzing crowds, and unforgettable live music featuring global stars – and these six gigs bring the city’s soundtrack to life.

Metallica (USA)

Few bands have left a mark on music history quite like Metallica. The band’s M72 World Tour rolls into Budapest for two nights of pure heavy metal at Puskás Aréna, and they’re not making it easy to pick just one. June 11 brings Pantera and Avatar as support, while June 13 sees Gojira and Knocked Loose take the stage. Two different setlists, two very different evenings.

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David Byrne (USA)

Seventeen years is a long time to wait – but for David Byrne, it’s worth it. The Talking Heads founder returns to Budapest Aréna on June 18 for what promises to be one of the most special concerts of the summer. His latest album, Who Is The Sky?, is full of joyful, cinematic moments that sit perfectly alongside a back catalogue that helped define an era.

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Scorpions (DE)

Having celebrated their 60th anniversary with a massive hometown concert in Hannover, Scorpions are taking the party on the road, and Budapest is on the list. On June 20, the MVM Dome gets a healthy dose of timeless classics from one of rock history’s most enduring acts. Wind of Change, Rock You Like a Hurricane – you know the words. Now sing them live.

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OneRepublic (USA)

Few bands pack a setlist quite like OneRepublic. Apologize, Counting Stars, Secrets, Good Life – the kind of songs that turn an arena into a singalong within seconds. The Grammy-nominated American pop-rock outfit will hit Budapest Aréna on June 25 as part of their From Europe With Love tour, marking their fourth visit to the city.

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Palaye Royale (USA)

When Palaye Royale walked off stage last year as Avenged Sevenfold’s support act, they made a promise: next time, they’d be back as headliners. On June 30, they deliver on that promise. The Las Vegas-based band returns to Budapest Park with a full headline show, and if last year’s performance was anything to go by, this is one night you won’t want to miss.

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Of Mice & Men (USA)

Of Mice & Men make their Dürer Kert debut on July 29, bringing their ninth album (a record that somehow manages to be both monumental and intimate) to Budapest for the very first time. Support comes from Vended, the band formed by the children of Slipknot members, making this one of the more intriguing support act pairings of the summer.

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Illustration: George Charry/Pexels

Unforgettable memories in the city: