Sunlit Bites: The Top 8 Places to Eat in Budapest Right Now

As the days grow longer and Budapest basks in sunshine, the city’s dining scene comes alive. From vibrant terraces to hidden gems, here are eight must-try spots to savor the season.

Green Oasis: Pavilon Bar

Tucked beneath the canopy of Nehru Embankment at the foot of Petőfi Bridge, Pavilon Bár is back, and it’s greener than ever. The shady terrace is your escape from the city buzz: craft beers, killer cocktails and fruity lemonades in hand, Danube sunsets straight ahead, every day of the week throughout the summer. Come weekends, resident DJs keep the vibes flowing with smooth electronic sounds to soundtrack those long, lazy summer nights.

1093 Budapest, Nehru-part | Website

Beer Garden Vibes: Stifler Garden

Right in the heart of Zugló, Stifler Garden is the kind of place that makes you forget the city is even out there. A sun-drenched, spacious terrace and a genuinely cosy atmosphere do the heavy lifting the moment you walk in. The menu is a proper crowd-pleaser too: crispy chicken wings, handcrafted homemade burgers and fresh, creative vegetarian options make every visit a little food adventure. Sitting just a stone’s throw from Budapest Aréna, it’s also the perfect pre- or post-concert pit stop.

1143 Budapest, Stefánia út 1. | Website

Beach Atmosphere: VakVarjú Beach Bistro

If your idea of a perfect summer day involves a Danube breeze, the smell of freshly grilled fish drifting across a sun-soaked terrace and an ice-cold beer in hand, then VakVarjú Beach Bistro is calling your name. This riverside oasis serves authentic beach vibes without leaving the city, with colourful cocktails, fresh lemonades and an open kitchen turning out carefully crafted dishes built on quality local ingredients in the most laid-back, leafy setting Budapest has to offer.

1117 Budapest, Kopaszi-gát 2. | Website

Romantic Brunches: Vintage Garden

Soft pink florals, dreamy interiors and brunch dishes that look almost too good to eat – Vintage Garden is downtown Budapest’s go-to spot for a long, lazy morning with your girls. Found on Dob Street near Gozsdu Udvar, the menu runs from classic egg dishes and fluffy American pancakes to creative, carefully composed bites, all best enjoyed with a creamy latte or a fizzy Mimosa cocktail. Breakfast until 11, brunch until 16, every single day. Don’t forget to book!

1074 Budapest, Dob utca 21. | Website

Park Life: Városliget Café & Restaurant

The terrace of Városliget Café & Restaurant, nestled right next to the City Park Boating Lake, is a sun-drenched sanctuary where the park’s greenery and fresh air create a natural sense of calm, and the food and drinks match the mood perfectly. Indulge in a vegan cheesecake with fresh strawberries, a glowing mango-passion fruit choux au craquelin or a creamy pistachio ice latte, accompanied by a Városliget Spritz or the stunning Liget Lagoon cocktail, vivid and eye-catching in equal measure.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 6. | Website

Summer Flavors: Evezős Sörkert

Római Beach’s beloved Evezős Sörkert is where good times happen: a shaded, Danube-side terrace built for long lunches, loud laughs and lazy weekend afternoons. Kids? Play corner sorted. Dogs? Always welcome. Hungry? The menu delivers: jalapeño cheese balls, garlic prawn skewers, bacon smash burgers and all the crispy fried classics you love. Live music at weekends keeps the energy going long after the plates are cleared.

1031 Budapest, Római-part 34. | Website

Hungarian Fare: Simaliba

Located in the heart of the city, Simaliba brings classic Hungarian hospitality back to life in a clean, refined form. The menu features home-style dishes ranging from goulash soup to Hortobágy crêpes, with special attention given to goose specialities. The venue’s quality has not gone unnoticed by the industry either: it features in the Tripadvisor Top 10, has been awarded the Best Hungarian Cuisine prize, and carries a Gault & Millau recommendation.

1052 Budapest, Piarista utca 6. | Website

Royal Pleasures: Zsolnay Café

Step into the world of Empress Elisabeth at Zsolnay Café, where flowers, finesse and a touch of royal mystery set the scene. Housed in the Radisson Blu Béke Hotel, this is where past elegance and present sophistication meet, and the result is nothing short of extraordinary. At the heart of it all: Sisi’s Delight, a signature confection that lays delicate textures with floral flavour notes, paired with exclusive tea and coffee specialities.

1067 Budapest, Teréz körút 43. | Website

All the fun for sunny days: