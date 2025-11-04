Wine and Dine in the Countryside: Etyeki Kúria Sparkling Estate

Just 28 kilometers from the capital, you’ll find yourself in a uniquely idyllic place: Etyeki Kúria Sparkling Estate welcomes you with stunning views, heavenly drinks and tranquility you’ve never felt before.

In Budapest’s very own vineyard haven, everything is set for a true escape – in this unmatched venue, you can slow down in harmony with nature, enjoy the silence, sip on exceptional wines and sparkling selections, and taste dishes crafted to match. Whether you come as a couple, solo, with friends or your dog, perfect relaxation is guaranteed!

At Etyeki Kúria Sparkling Estate, harmony and quality go hand in hand with sustainability. Only all-natural ingredients make it to the table, and each dish is dreamed up by a master chef, using mostly local produce, entirely free from artificial additives. Their wines and sparkling creations inspired the menu – and even made their way into a few of the dishes.

Nothing proves the popularity of Etyeki Kúria Sparkling Estate better than the prestigious titles it has earned in recent years – named both Hungary’s Most Beautiful Winery and Best Countryside Event Venue! Speaking of awards: their drinks have also claimed numerous international honors, while enchanting every visitor.

Good news: the estate is also perfect for hosting events – let it be a small family gathering or a larger corporate occasion. You can choose from a variety of unique venues, and their experienced event planning team is happy to help you, even if you’re having your dream wedding or a peaceful retreat.

Etyeki Kúria Sparkling Estate is easily accessible by bike, car, or public transport, and warmly welcomes all visitors from Tuesday to Sunday – come and make unforgettable memories in the magical Etyek this autumn!

2091 Etyek, Báthori utca 21. | Website

