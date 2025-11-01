Best of Budapest: The City’s Top Restaurants Worth Visiting

It’s pretty hard to go wrong if you’re on the hunt for something tasty in Budapest – but there are places that go beyond the usual. We’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of the city, where you’ll find gastronomic experiences unlike anywhere else – real bucket list-worthy culinary adventures!

The oldest restaurant: Pest-Buda Bistro

Budapest’s oldest restaurant has been serving the finest traditional dishes since 1696 – prepared with timeless recipes, just like grandma would. Pest-Buda is a true culinary landmark, nestled on the cobbled streets of the Buda Castle District. Here you’ll discover what Hungarian comfort food is all about: classic dishes served on red-checkered tablecloths, like Hortobágyi pancake, slow-cooked beef stew with egg barley, or homemade pasta with cottage cheese and crispy bacon, a true local favorite. Round it all off with a warm, flaky apple strudel – a sweet conclusion steeped in tradition.

1014 Budapest, Fortuna utca 3. | Website

The original chimney cake: Édes Mackó by Vitéz Kürtős

You’ll stumble upon chimney cake stands on nearly every corner in Budapest – but why settle for less than the real deal? Édes Mackó by Vitéz Kürtős is the only place serving traditional, authentic, charcoal-baked chimney cake, a true Hungarian delicacy made from a 250-year-old recipe, available all year in the heart of City Park. Craving something trendy, but with the same old base? Édes Mackó’s reinvented classics – like Kürtős Fondue with sweet toppings, Kürtősbon with hidden cream, and other heavenly creations – bring a modern twist to the hungarikum. Good luck choosing just one!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Facebook

Aboard the Danube Dream: Spoon The Boat

The stunning view of the Buda Castle, a boat gently rocking on the Danube, and the finest dishes of the Hungarian cuisine… can you imagine a more stylish way to spend an evening? Thanks to Spoon The Boat – Budapest’s most unique restaurant – you can enjoy all this at the foot of the Chain Bridge, wrapped in a cozy lounge atmosphere. What makes this experience truly unforgettable isn’t just the mesmerizing panorama and city lights, but the nostalgic yet vibrant flavors on the plate. In Spoon The Boat’s kitchen, international flair meets traditional Hungarian favorites – so you can have a culinary rendezvous with wonderful specialities, like Goulash soup and “Dunakavics”. The capital’s most romantic venue also offers seasonal events – including the upcoming New Year’s Eve Gala, where you can raise your glass in style like never before. This holiday season, fall in love with Budapest!

1052 Budapest, Vigadó tér (Dock 3) | Website

Favorite Traditional Feast: SIMALIBA Belvárosi Csárda

Eating in a csárda is always a good idea – especially when both traditional and modern delicacies are served at the table. SIMALIBA has just recently opened in the heart of Budapest and gave a creative twist to Hungarian delicacies but has already been honored with a prestigious Gault&Millau award. From hearty Goulash soup and flavorful pork shoulder to stuffed cabbage and irresistible Somlói sponge cake, the classics are all here – accompanied by mouthwatering goose creations. Tender roasted goose leg, silky goose liver, and other seasonal specialties paired with the finest Hungarian wines… St. Martin’s Week is coming up (November 8–16), so make sure to celebrate it in style at SIMALIBA! If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also try mangalica bacon carpaccio or a lángos tasting plate – just a few steps from the city’s Christmas Market, in SIMALIBA’s festive, cozy atmosphere.

1052 Budapest, Piarista utca 6. | Website

The highest restaurant: Virtu Restaurant

At the top of Budapest’s tallest building, a truly unique culinary adventure awaits you –welcome to Virtu Restaurant, where fine dining meets the clouds. In a stunning setting and recommended by the Michelin Guide, Virtu offers not only unmatched elegance but also unforgettable flavors. Enjoy a 4-course tasting menu that celebrates the very best of Hungarian culture and cuisine – think duck liver with Tokaji Aszú, Palóc-style Goulash soup, and more. These are just a few of the authentic, mouthwatering highlights Virtu has in store for you – come for the view, stay for the experience!

1128 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28. | Website

The Best of Italy: Forni di Napoli

If you’re craving a slice of Italy in Budapest, Forni de Napoli is the place to be. This popular downtown restaurant, with two locations, serves up a variety of mouthwatering Italian dishes that come handy when you’ve had enough lángos already. Thanks to their world and European champion pizzaiolos, the crisp yet soft Neapolitan pizzas are baked to perfection in a mixed-fuel oven. Beyond the amazing pizzas, the menu offers fresh pasta dishes that capture the essence of Mediterranean flavors – make sure to save some room for dessert as it would be a pity to miss their heavenly pistachio tiramisu!

1055 Budapest Szent István körút 9. | 1051, Budapest Október 6. utca 19. | Website

The very best under one roof: Time Out Market Budapest

Yes, you heard it right: Time Out Market has finally arrived in Budapest! Housed in the iconic Corvin Palace on Blaha Lujza Square, the famous gastro market brings together the city’s best food, drinks, and cultural experiences. Time Out Market Budapest features 11 kitchens, 3 bars, 5 event spaces, and 540 seats in the unique venue – making it a must-visit for any foodie exploring the city. You can taste the most exciting creations from award-winning chefs and rising local stars, inspired by Asian, Hungarian, or even Italian cuisine. There’s something for everyone in your group to love here!

1085 Budapest, Blaha Lujza tér 1. | Website