Where to Eat Lángos in Budapest: The Top 5 Places to Indulge

Lángos is one of the simple yet brilliant staples of Hungarian cuisine, and it comes in endless varieties: thin or thick, crispy or soft, served plain or loaded with classic or creative toppings. We’ve rounded up 5 amazing lángos spots in Budapest to try in the summer of 2025.

Retro Lángos Budapest

This once cult-favorite snack bar has grown significantly over the years – and it’s no surprise many now call it Budapest’s number one lángos spot. In addition to its original location on Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Road, Retro Lángos now also has a branch just steps from the Parliament, on Vécsey Street. Alongside its high-quality street food flavors, it offers a relaxed restaurant experience, with spacious seating and table service.

Though it earned its reputation with classic flavor combos that locals and tourists alike rave about, it’s worth trying the creative, modern twists too – we’re big fans of the BBQ pulled pork lángos. You’ll also find vegan options and gluten-free versions prepared in a separate kitchen.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25. | 1054 Budapest, Vécsey utca 3. | Website

Budapest Bites

At this newly opened grab ‘n’ go lángos spot on Dob Street, tradition and trendy new-wave flavors go hand in hand. You’ll even find a fantastic goulash soup on the daily menu. The dough, made from a top-notch recipe, leaves no greasy aftertaste, and the use of premium ingredients from local producers guarantees a quality flavor experience.

In the kitchen of Budapest Bites, bold — and seriously tasty — experiments are happening. You can try lángos burgers with meat or goat cheese, or adventurous versions topped with Serrano ham and arugula, chicken Caesar, or even pistachio and raspberry.

1074 Budapest, Dob utca 19. | Website

Best Gourmet Lángos

The most gourmet pick on our list is this spot at Jászai Mari Square, where crispy lángos gets topped with unique flavor combinations you won’t find anywhere else. One standout is the Bretagne – incredibly simple, yet unforgettable, with layers of black garlic textures. This family-run gourmet lángos place makes everything fresh and by hand, and most of their creations are also available in vegan versions.

1137 Budapest, Budai Nagy Antal utca 6. | Website

Krumplis Lángos at Flórián Square

If you asked Budapest foodies where to get the best value-for-money lángos in the city, chances are many would instinctively point to the underpass at Flórián Square. As the name of the place suggests, the dough here is made with a less traditional twist — it includes potato, making it extra filling. Alongside the classic sour cream and cheese masterpiece, the house specialty is their stuffed lángos with cabbage.

1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1., aluljáró | Facebook

JóKrisz Lángossütöde

And finally, a lesser-known gem: tucked away at the back of the Rákóczi Square Market Hall, this unassuming food stall offers prices that feel far from downtown Budapest. It’s got that true market vibe — you can eat standing at high tables or take your lángos out to enjoy on a nearby bench.

The dough follows a classic recipe: crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, and filling enough to keep you satisfied for half the day (don’t be fooled by the photos — those are kid-sized portions!). And the generous toppings don’t disappoint either, courtesy of this friendly family-run spot.

Rákóczi Square Market Hall: 1084 Budapest, Víg utca 25.

