Warm Bites, Cozy Nights: Budapest’s Best Winter Gastro Spots

When the chill of winter wraps Budapest in its icy embrace, the city’s kitchens come alive with flavors to warm your soul. From steaming bowls of goulash to decadent desserts, discover the coziest eateries and cafés that make braving the cold a delicious adventure.

Festive Menu: ARAZ

Dohány utca’s splendid ARAZ Restaurant entices guests with a whole series of events spent in the spirit of Christmas culinary delights during the upcoming holiday season. From the intimate, five-course Christmas Eve dinner to the kid-friendly Christmas Brunch on the 26th of December, and the exclusive six-course gala dinner on New Year’s Eve, ARAZ will keep you in a festive mood throughout December. No matter on which date you decide to drop by, you can be sure that you’ll leave ARAZ with high spirits. To book a table, purchase your tickets at the restaurant’s website.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44. | Website

Cozy Winter Flavors: SIMALIBA Belvárosi Csárda

This charming and relatively new spot on Piarista Street serves up traditional Hungarian flavors that will warm you inside and out. Even on regular winter days, their menu feels festive, featuring dishes like oven-baked stuffed cabbage, rich venison stew with red wine and fresh cranberries, or a steaming bowl of beef soup. True to its name, SIMALIBA isn’t just about goose dishes on St. Martin’s Day—they serve delicious goose specialties year-round. And for the perfect sweet finish, don’t skip the pancakes, topped with their homemade apricot jam and apricot compote.

1052 Budapest, Piarista utca 6. | Website

Sweet Wonders: VAJ SAS

Just in time for the holidays, VAJ has unveiled an exciting array of winter-inspired cakes! While their beloved chocolate-hazelnut, tiramisu, and pistachio-lemon cakes remain menu staples, new festive flavors include chestnut with sour cherry, poppy seed and currant, banana-milk chocolate-orange, and carrot cake paired with mandarin. During the holiday season, their velvety Basque cheesecake and strawberry cheesecake will also be available as whole cakes – pre-order through their website or Édesváros, or try them as individual portions at any VAJ location.

1051 Budapest, József Attila utca 18. | Weboldal

Quick ‘n’ Tasty: Black Cab Burger

Black Cab Burger, located in Ferencváros, brings London’s charm to Hungary’s capital with its gourmet burgers and unique ‘make your own burger’ concept. Choose from beef, chicken, or salmon patties with various toppings, or try their signature Cabbie Burger featuring melted cheddar and crispy bacon. Don’t miss their fresh-cut chips with traditional malt vinegar and wash it all down with Fuller’s beer or Crabbie’s ginger beer. Round off your meal with their Frankfurt-style hot dogs or indulge in their homemade chocolate brownie for the full Black Cab experience.

1095 Budapest, Mester utca 46. | Website

Lazy Mornings: Café Brunch Budapest

What better way to brighten up a cold winter day than a leisurely brunch at one of Budapest’s finest breakfast spots? At Café Brunch Budapest, with its five locations, you can immerse yourself in a royal brunch experience from opening until closing. Take our advice and don’t miss the Eggs Imperial crowned with smoked salmon and trout caviar, or the Avocado Toast served on sourdough bread. For those with a sweet tooth, freshly baked chocolate rolls and the popular New York Roll, available at Café Brunch Deli, await – best enjoyed alongside a cup of specialty coffee.

1051 Budapest, Zrínyi utca 8-10.

1065 Budapest, Hajós utca 31.

1056 Budapest, Fővám tér 2-3.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca 19/B

1065 Budapest, Hajós utca 26/B

Website

Jewel of the Castle District: Halászbástya Restaurant

As the festive season approaches, the iconic Halászbástya Restaurant beckons you to experience magical moments in its extraordinary setting, perched high above the enchanting cityscape of Budapest. Enjoy a festive Christmas with Chef Barna Szabó’s carefully crafted takeaway menu, or welcome the New Year in romantic elegance. With a specially curated menu, sparkling champagne, and salon music, Halászbástya Restaurant will make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable – a perfect farewell to the year and a toast to new beginnings.

1014 Budapest, Fisherman’s Bastion, North Tower | Website

Street Food: Tölcsibe

Prepare to let your taste buds surf a tsunami of flavors with Tölcsibe, the ultimate hotspot for rich and rapid street food. Their signature dish, a culinary masterpiece served in a delightful waffle cone, features either succulent chicken filet or vegetarian-friendly jackfruit pieces. Each cone brims with a medley of zesty sauces, crunchy french fries, tortilla chips, and garden-fresh veggies, delivering a gastronomic experience as invigorating as a coastal breeze. Conveniently located in Újbuda and in the up-and-coming Corvin Quarter, Tölcsibe is a must-visit for an unforgettable feast.

1082 Budapest, Futó utca 37-45.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16.

Facebook

Winter Favorite: Bubu

Thanks to Bubu Bubble Tea’s passionate team, you can now indulge in Asia’s most beloved drink at three different downtown locations. With 26 tantalizing flavors to choose from, you can mix and match your bubble tea to your heart’s content, adding fun extras like jelly strips, tapioca pearls, and fruit balls. But that’s not all! For the winter season, Bubu also features a special selection of warming hot tea blends, combining traditional Asian tea expertise with comforting seasonal flavors – the perfect escape from the cold while exploring contemporary tea culture.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16.

Website

