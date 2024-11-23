Mini Statue Hopping: Best of Mihály Kolodko’s Work in Budapest

Mihály Kolodko’s name is spreading far and wide, not just in Hungary but internationally too! His mini statues have become a must-see for many, adding a playful charm to the city. If you’re strolling through the streets of Budapest, keep your eyes peeled—you might just stumble upon one of his delightful little creations hiding in plain sight!

Yoda

One September morning, like a surprise from a galaxy far, far away, Mihály Kolodko’s latest creation popped up on a railing in the bustling Szent Gellért Square metro underpass. This time, it’s none other than Yoda from Star Wars—the wise and powerful Jedi Master who’s won over countless fans. True to Kolodko’s style, the choice of both location and character is no accident as it is situated near one of the top universities in the city.

1111 Budapest, Szent Gellért tér

Teddy

In the heart of downtown, at 6 Harmincad Street, stands the former British Embassy building, which proudly hosted the UK’s diplomatic mission in Budapest for an incredible 72 years. Things took a fun turn in November 2020 when this empty building welcomed a special new resident: Mr. Bean’s best buddy, his adorable stuffed bear Teddy, transformed into a charming bronze statue! And thanks to the creative locals, this little guy gets a wardrobe upgrade too! As the chilly weather rolls in, Teddy dons a cozy little scarf, keeping his spirits high and his style on point!

1051 Budapest, Harmincad utca 6.

Rubik’s Cube

Ernő Rubik’s world-famous combination puzzle, the Rubik’s Cube, rolls endlessly and unstoppably down the side of one of the stairs leading from Bem Quay to the lower quay along the Danube. This mini statue, which pays tribute to one of Hungary’s greatest inventions, found its home in 2019, boasting an extraordinary view of the Parliament.

1011 Budapest, Batthyány tér

Trabant

The title of this piece, “Forward to the past” is a clever play on words, referring to the “Back to the Future” film trilogy. In the movies, the iconic car is a DeLorean equipped with a flux capacitor, which turns it into a time machine for traveling to the past and future. But in this version, the car is a Trabant—the classic “people’s car” of the Eastern Bloc—with a “HU” country sticker on the back. What makes this mini statue extra special is its interactive feature: anyone can open and close the roof, adding a fun, hands-on element to the artwork.

1095 Budapest, Boráros tér

Kockásfülű nyúl (The Rabbit with Checkered Ears)

At the Buda Castle Funicular stop, perched on the castle wall with a trusty pair of binoculars, The Rabbit with Checkered Ears —the star of the Pannónia Film Studio series—keeps a playful watch over the city. This iconic character, a Saturday night favorite from 1977 to 1979, hopped into viewers’ hearts across two delightful seasons. Decades later, in the summer of 2018, the long-awaited third season finally arrived, and by November, the adorable mini statue of the rabbit had found a cozy new home on the castle grounds, where it continues to charm visitors.

1014 Budapest, Buda Castle Funicular stop

Winnie the Pooh

In June 2023, everyone’s favorite bear, Winnie the Pooh, made his way to Damjanich Street in the heart of Budapest’s 7th district. Our beloved childhood hero now hangs from his favorite honey pot on the former home of Frigyes Karinthy, who contributed to the Hungarian translation. Fun fact: the bear cub, introduced to Hungarian readers in 1935, got his name, Micimackó from Emília Karinthy, nicknamed “Mici,” who worked on the original translation.

1071 Budapest, Damjanich utca 27.

