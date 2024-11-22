Travelling on a Budget: Top Free Activities in Budapest

Budapest is bursting with thrilling free activities for anyone looking to relax and have fun! We’ve put together an extensive list of these fantastic events, making it easy for you to pick and enjoy your perfect day out in the capital!

Free-to-visit museums and art galleries

Money Museum

Dive into the fascinating history of money through a modern, interactive exhibition just steps from Széll Kálmán Square.

Police Museum

Crime buffs, take note! The Budapest Police Museum offers three free permanent exhibitions that delve into gripping criminal cases.

Deák17 Gallery

Right on bustling Váci Street, Deák17 Gallery captivates young audiences with dynamic contemporary art exhibitions and vibrant events.

Várfok Gallery

With 300 m² of gallery space and an art library, Várfok Gallery is the perfect place to discover exciting work from emerging contemporary artists.

Virág Judit Gallery

In Budapest’s gallery district, Virág Judit Gallery showcases stunning 19th to 21st-century Hungarian paintings, sculptures, and ceramics in unforgettable exhibitions.

acb Gallery

Located in the heart of the city, acb Gallery spans three exhibition spaces, spotlighting influential neo-avant-garde artists alongside the latest rising stars.

Deák Erika Gallery

Since 1998, Deák Erika Gallery has been a hub for contemporary art, drawing both local and international attention. Stop by Mozsár Street to explore cutting-edge exhibitions.

Open-access concerts & music events

Budapest Jazz Club

Join the vibrant crowd at the Budapest Jazz Club, where you can enjoy free weekend jam sessions and quality live music on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. It’s the perfect spot for jazz lovers!

Jedermann

If you’re into album release concerts or smaller ensembles, don’t miss Jedermann! Be sure to reserve a table in advance to catch the latest performances in this cozy venue.

Pótkulcs Budapest

Discover the charming Pótkulcs on Csengery Street, where a lively folk tavern atmosphere awaits. Enjoy free events like live music, open mic nights, and a variety of exciting happenings that will keep you entertained.

Szimpla Kert

Step into Szimpla Kert, the heart of Budapest’s eclectic scene, where artisan markets and flea fairs thrive. Unwind with free concerts and lively parties that guarantee an unforgettable experience!

Giero Pub

Relive the nostalgia of our grandparents’ youth at Giero Pub, one of the few places left in the city that offers a taste of the past. Enjoy unforgettable evenings filled with live gypsy music that will make your night truly special!

Free events at cultural centres

Virág Benedek House

Discover a variety of free events at the charming Virág Benedek House in Tabán, from captivating literary evenings and book launches to lively markets and musical performances!

Eötvös10

Eötvös10 is a cultural hotspot, packed with exciting exhibitions, concerts, book launches, children’s activities, and performances that promise something for everyone!

Márai Sándor Cultural Center

Join the vibrant community at the Márai Sándor Cultural Center, where you can enjoy thrilling concerts, engaging discussions, and literary events celebrating the works of the renowned author, Sándor Márai.

Európa Pont (Europe Point)

Get ready for a cultural extravaganza at Europe Point! With a dynamic lineup of free film screenings, theatrical performances, and roundtable discussions on travel themes, there’s always something exciting happening here!

Unique walking spots

Fiumei Road Cemetery

Explore the rich history of Fiumei Road Cemetery with several free guided tours offered every month! Reserve your spot online in advance for an engaging experience that lasts about 1.5 to 2 hours.

Budai Arboretum

Escape into nature at the stunning 7.5-hectare Budai Arboretum, nestled within the Faculty of Horticultural Science at Szent István University. Enjoy free entry during opening hours, which are 8 AM to 4 PM in the winter.

Kincsem Park

Get ready for excitement at Kincsem Park! Enjoy free trotting and galloping races every weekend until the end of the year.

