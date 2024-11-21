Family Fun: 9 Activities to Enjoy this Season

As the air gets crisp, Budapest becomes a whimsical wonderland for families so bundle up and get ready to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones!

Budapest Zoo

The Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden, opened way back in 1866, is a spot that barely needs an intro—it’s simply a must-see! Right on the edge of City Park, its charming historic buildings are home to one of Budapest kids’ favorite hangouts, with hundreds of animals, from kangaroos and monkeys to tigers and crocodiles. Open all year, the zoo is packed with daily programs for all ages, from exciting animal shows to immersive 4D movie experiences.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 6-12. | Website

Ferris Wheel of Budapest

Get ready to see the city from an incredible new angle that promises an unforgettable experience for everyone, big and small! The Ferris wheel in Erzsébet Square takes you on a quick ride, but the stunning views of Budapest will stick with you for ages. Up high, you can spot famous landmarks like the basilica, the Danube, and even the rolling Buda hills—perfect for a memory-making family adventure!

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér | Website

Children’s Railway

Since 1950, the diesel locomotives of Budapest’s Children’s Railway have been chugging through the scenic Buda Hills, connecting Széchenyihegy and Hűvösvölgy and passing by lookout towers, forest playgrounds, pilgrimage spots, and even the Budakeszi Wildlife Park. It’s a real railway, with ticket offices, signals, switches, and a schedule—but here’s the twist: it’s run by kids! The trains make six stops along the way, with the full ride taking about 50 minutes. And for little ones under 6, the journey is free!

Website >>

Zugliget Chairlift

For more than 50 years, the Zugliget Chairlift has been whisking passengers up from Zugliget to János Hill, the highest point in the city and home to the stunning Elizabeth Lookout Tower. The 12–15-minute ride, covering over a kilometer and climbing 262 meters, offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy some breathtaking views of Budapest from above. It’s an unforgettable, scenic glide to the top that’s captivated hundreds of thousands of visitors over the decades.

Website >>

Szamos Chocolate Museum

On the upper floor of Szamos Café in Kossuth Square, you’ll find the Szamos Chocolate Museum, a perfect spot for families! Here, six themed rooms take you on a fun journey through the history of cocoa and chocolate, the culture of hot chocolate, and a whole array of sweet surprises. Open every day from 10 AM to 6 PM, the exhibition is a treat on its own—but for an even richer experience, you can book special tours with tastings, chocolate decorating, and film screenings. It’s a chocolate lover’s dream, and an ideal family outing!

1055 Budapest, Kossuth tér 10. | Website

Csopa Science Center

For more than 25 years, the Csopa Science Center has been bringing the amazing world of physics and natural laws to life in fun, interactive ways that everyone can enjoy! This hands-on exhibit is packed with fascinating facts and activities for both kids and adults. With exciting science shows, playful experiments and thousands of square meters of interactive play zones, it’s the perfect place to dive into science and have a blast while doing it!

1039 Budapest, Mátyás király út 24. | Website

Minipolisz

Nestled in the heart of Budapest, MiniPolisz is an amazing place where kids aged 3 to 12 can dive into the world of grown-ups in a fun and playful way! This city is designed just for them, letting little ones step into exciting roles they’ve always dreamed of—like being shopkeepers, cashiers, postal workers, crane operators, bankers, florists, nail techs, or even world-famous superstars! With the help of friendly guides, kids get to learn valuable life skills, like what to do if they see a fire, how to refuel a vehicle, smart ways to save money, and how to recycle.

1061 Budapest, Király u. 8-10. | Website

Hungarian Railway Museum

Europe’s largest outdoor railway amusement park is the perfect family adventure for anyone who dreamed of being a train conductor as a kid—or still dreams of it today! Open from Tuesday to Sunday, visitors can explore a variety of locomotives up close and take part in interactive programs that everyone can enjoy. On weekends and special occasions, you can even hop aboard a nostalgia diesel locomotive and, as a bonus, leave with an honorary train conductor certificate! Plus, families can try out handcars—those fun, human-powered vehicles—and enjoy a ride on the IVG 902 administrative passenger railcar, affectionately known as the “Csajka.”

1142 Budapest, Tatai út 95. | Website

City Park Playgrounds

If you are looking for free family fun, head to Budapest’s biggest and most amazing playground, a complex and very modern spot, with a painting-inspired hot-air balloon occupying its central area. The outdoor playing field is more than 13,000 m2 in size, and boasts a remarkable range of play equipment, many of which offers a chance for discovery and helps improve balance and coordination. After that, make sure to check out another favorite spot for the little ones: KRESZ Park! It’s a fantastic blend of fun and learning. As the largest traffic-themed playground in the country, it features a mini city filled with trains, planes, and helicopters, where kids of all ages can have a blast while learning traffic rules. They can zoom around the learning course on bicycles, small cars, scooters, or even on foot in the designated areas.

Discover more Family Activities: