Step into Budapest’s Past: 4 Iconic Buildings on Guided Walking Tours

As winter settles in and the festive spirit fills the air, there’s no better time to explore Budapest’s rich architectural and cultural treasures. Cozy up and join guided walking tours that lead you to iconic buildings, perfect for culture lovers seeking warmth and wonder this holiday season.

House of Music Hungary

The House of Music Hungary, designed by Sou Fujimoto, opened in 2022 in City Park, blending nature and architecture in a stunning, musical experience. The building’s innovative design and immersive atmosphere make it a must-visit for architecture and music enthusiasts alike, who can also discover interactive exhibitions, and enjoy diverse programs. Tickets are available online or at the Museum of Ethnography’s visitor center for this unforgettable tour.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 3. | Website

House of Parliament

Hungary’s Parliament, a symbol of the nation and its democracy, welcomes over 700,000 visitors each year. During a 45-minute tour, guests can admire the grand staircase, the iconic Dome Hall, and the former House of Lords, while learning about the building’s rich history, architecture, and artwork. Tours are available with an audioguide or a professional guide in Hungarian, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 1-3. | Website

Dohány Street Synagogue

Explore Jewish history, from the 19th-century Renaissance to the Holocaust and today, with expert guides at the Dohány Street Synagogue. This 45-minute tour covers synagogue architecture, Neolog traditions, and Hungarian Jewish heritage, including the grave garden and Raoul Wallenberg Memorial Park. Available in 8 languages, the tour is free with your synagogue ticket. Just find the flag of your language and embark on this unforgettable experience!

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 2. | Website

Opera House

Discover the newly restored Opera House on a 60-minute guided tour, perfect for architecture and culture lovers. Explore its stunning interior, learn about this architectural masterpiece and its rebirth, and see the latest innovations for staging grand productions. Daily tours in English start at 13:30, 15:00, and 16:30, with other languages available upon request. Each tour ends with a special mini concert by OPERA soloists!

1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 22. | Website

Explore a New Exhibition: