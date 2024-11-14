Dough-lightful All Year: The Retro Lángos Story

Since 2011, Retro Lángos has been leading the charge in making Hungary’s beloved summer staple a year-round urban sensation. Their continued popularity proves that this doughy, pizza-like treat isn’t just for sunny days – if anything, cooler temperatures seem to enhance its appeal.

From its humble origins as a small food stand near Arany János metro station, Retro Lángos has blossomed into a sleek bistro just across the street. Their culinary excellence hasn’t gone unnoticed – they’ve clinched the prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award in both 2023 and 2024, cementing their status as a must-visit eatery.

With over 20 varieties on offer, Retro Lángos caters to all tastes. While purists can enjoy the holy trinity of garlic, sour cream, and cheese, adventurous eaters might opt for the ‘Meat Bomb’ – a customer-inspired topping extravaganza. They’ve also embraced dietary diversity, serving up gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan options that don’t taste like cardboards.

Winter favourites include a sheep curd-sausage fusion with scallions, a Mediterranean-inspired chicken tzatziki version, and a decadently sweet Nutella lángos. For the ultimate Hungarian retro experience, end your meal with a pair of mouthwatering crêpes, with fillings such as apricot jam or cottage cheese.

Despite its cozy indoor seating often drawing queues, especially on weekends, Retro Lángos is renowned for its swift service. With a team of 20 staff members working in perfect harmony, even during the busiest times, every customer is served a hot, crispy lángos in just minutes.

Whether you’re a traditionalist or a curious epicure, Retro Lángos is your ticket to year-round, deep-fried bliss. It’s not just a meal; it’s a journey through Hungary’s culinary heart, one crispy, cheesy bite at a time. Who needs a time machine when you’ve got Retro Lángos?

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25. | Website