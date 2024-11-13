Exploring Buda Castle: Must-See Sights and Hidden Gems

Nestled atop Buda’s hills, the Castle District is a captivating blend of history, stunning architecture, and picturesque views. Home to iconic landmarks such as Fisherman’s Bastion and Matthias Church, this area offers both must-see attractions and hidden gems. To help you fully experience the essence of the district, we’ve put together a walking itinerary that will guide you through its most enchanting spots.

Ride the Historic Buda Castle Funicular

The best way to reach the Buda Castle District is by hopping on the charming Buda Castle Funicular. A Proud UNESCO World Heritage site since 1987, the railway has been connecting the Danube riverbank with the Buda Castle since 1870. As you ride up the 95-meter track, you’ll effortlessly conquer the 50-meter elevation difference while enjoying breathtaking views of the city. It runs daily from 8 am to 10 pm, shuttling between Clark Ádám Square and Szent György Square.

Get Lost in the Enchanting Buda Castle

From Szent György Square, a short, pleasant stroll will take you to the magnificent Royal Palace, a historic gem that dates back to the mid-1300s. This area is a treasure trove of culture, featuring several museums. Among them is the Hungarian National Gallery, the largest public collection of Hungarian fine arts, from the founding of the state to contemporary masterpieces. Within the royal palace, you’ll also discover the National Széchényi Library and the Budapest History Museum, each offering a unique glimpse into Hungary’s vibrant past and present.

It’s well worth taking a stroll from the Hungarian National Gallery to the stunning St. Stephen’s Hall. Originally built in the late 19th century, the hall was destroyed during World War II but made a grand return in 2021, thanks to the National Hauszmann Program. Located in the royal palace, this hall not only honors the kings of the Árpád dynasty but also pays tribute to the skilled craftsmen of the past and their modern-day successors. Before stepping into the beautifully reconstructed hall, you’ll come across two captivating exhibition areas. Whether you prefer a guided tour or exploring at your own pace with a tablet-led guide, St. Stephen’s Hall is a must-see that promises to leave a lasting impression!

Before you head off to explore the Fisherman’s Bastion, why not recharge at the Royal Guard Restaurant and Café? Set in a unique neo-Renaissance barracks, this magical spot offers both delicious food and a captivating atmosphere. Downstairs, it’s a stylish café and restaurant, while upstairs, you can dive into the 260-year history of the Hungarian guards through an intriguing exhibition.

Fisherman’s Bastion & Romantic, Cobblestone Streets

After a cozy break at the Royal Guard Restaurant and Café, head over to the enchanting Fisherman’s Bastion, where breathtaking panoramic views of Budapest await. This Neo-Romanesque terrace is one of the city’s most beloved landmarks, and it’s full of fantastic photo spots—especially if you visit at sunrise! Its iconic pointed towers symbolize the seven chieftains of Hungary’s founding. Right next to it, you’ll find the soaring Matthias Church, a stunning example of late Gothic architecture. This historic site has witnessed royal weddings, including those of King Matthias and Emperor Franz Joseph with Queen Sisi.

If you’re traveling with kids, here’s a great tip: just a short stroll from Matthias Church, hidden away from the tourist crowds, is the charming Matthias King Playground. Inspired by folk tales of the kind-hearted king, this historic-themed playground offers something for everyone. Kids can have a blast on the climbing tower, suspension bridge, tunnels, nets, ladders, and slides—all with a panoramic view to enjoy!

You’ll find two fantastic café-patisseries nearby! Travel back to the 19th century at Ruszwurm Confectionery, the oldest patisserie in the city. Since 1827, it’s been the go-to spot for heavenly cakes served in a family-friendly atmosphere with inviting Biedermeier-style furniture. And don’t even think about leaving without trying Budapest’s finest krémes! If you’re craving specialty coffee and a cool, hipster vibe, stroll down the romantic, cobblestone Országház Street to 4minutes Café. Here, you can sip on amazing specialty coffees, teas, and matcha lattes while indulging in delicious raw, vegan, and gluten-free treats.

Enjoy an Afternoon Stroll with Dazzling City Views

Take a nice stroll along Táncsics Mihály Street to the Vienna Gate, where colorful, romantic houses bring the charm of the last century to life. Behind the gate, you’ll be greeted with a lovely view of the city—perfect for photos! The gate gets its name from the road that led to Vienna.

Don’t miss the most eye-catching building in Vienna Gate Square (Bécsi kapu tér): the Appel-Esterházy House. With its green windows, coral-colored façade, and unique corner balcony, it’s a true gem, and its courtyard even hides a 30-meter grapevine!

Next, head over to Kapisztrán Square, where you can explore the ruins of the Mary Magdalene Church. It was taken down during the socialist regime, but the stunning bell tower still stands tall. Today, it serves as the Buda Tower lookout, where you can enjoy panoramic views for a small entrance fee.

If you’re still feeling adventurous, wander back to Dísz Square along the picturesque Tóth Árpád Promenade, especially beautiful when the cherry blossom trees are in bloom in spring. From Dísz Square, hop on a local bus to get back to the city center.