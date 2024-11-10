Grab & Go: Three Delicious Spots For a Quick Refill

Whether you’re craving a quick meal or a refreshing drink while exploring the city, these three casual spots offer delicious burgers, innovative soups, and creative bubble teas – perfect for Budapest’s fast-paced urban lifestyle.

Black Cab Burger

At Black Cab Burger, every burger is crafted with a strong emphasis on quality and fresh ingredients. You can savor these delicious creations in a cozy atmosphere that brings a touch of the United Kingdom to their Mester Street location. What’s more, you get to design your own burger! Choose the size of your bun, the type of meat (beef, chicken, or salmon), and a variety of exciting toppings like blue cheese, grilled pineapple, or a fried egg. Their signature offerings include the Cabbie Burger and the award-winning Big Smoky Burger. To top it all off, each burger comes with freshly made fries, making your meal a complete and satisfying experience.

1095 Budapest, Mester utca 46. | Website

Bubu Bubble Tea

In the heart of the city, you can now indulge in Asia’s most beloved drink at three different locations, thanks to the innovative Bubu Bubble Tea team who brought this delightful beverage to our shores. With 26 tantalizing flavors to choose from, you can mix and match your bubble tea to perfection, adding fun extras like jelly strips, tapioca pearls, and fruit balls. But that’s not all! Bubu also offers special hot tea blends that provide a refreshing twist to your daily routine. And the best part? You can recreate your favorite tea combinations at home with ingredients from their webshop.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16. | Website

Photo credit: Egy jó kép az utazásról

Bors Gasztrobár

The vibrant experience at Bors GasztroBár, adored by both locals and tourists alike, is truly unmissable. This cozy and charming spot offers an impressive variety of soups with bold and unique flavors. As Budapest’s first innovative cup-based soup bar, it’s known for its delicious liquid masterpieces, like creamy curry potato soup, decadent mango cheesecake, sweet plum dumplings, and rich Thai pork stew soup. Along with the daily-changing soups on the chalkboard, you can also indulge in spicy, mouthwatering ‘everything-in’ baguettes, hearty pastas, tempting desserts, and fresh salads.

1075 Budapest, Kazinczy u. 10. | Facebook