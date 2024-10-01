Fall Programs for Art Lovers

As the leaves turn golden and the air grows crisp, Budapest transforms into a vibrant canvas of artistic expression and cultural celebration. This autumn, the Hungarian capital invites locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in a diverse array of exhibitions, festivals, and experiences that push the boundaries of art and perception.

Light Art Museum

Prepare to have your mind blown at the Light Art Museum’s new exhibition, “Phantom Vision – Deep Currents of Perception”! This sensory spectacular features over 35 international and local artists pushing the boundaries of art and technology. Dive into brain wave patterns, witness AI-visualized dreams, and uncover nature’s hidden networks through interactive installations and immersive projections. Experience layers of reality beyond everyday perception in this thrilling journey through unseen realms.

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 13. | Website

Lumina Park

Palatinus Beach is set to dazzle visitors from October 18 with its “Fairy Tale Film Festival” outdoor exhibition. Imagine your favorite movie characters and storybook heroes illuminating the night, their reflections dancing in the pool waters. As you wander through this enchanted light park, beloved film scores will transport you into a world where cinema and artistry collide. It’s a feast for the senses that will delight both kids and adults alike.

1003 Budapest, Soó Rezső sétány 1. | Website

Frida Kahlo: Her Photos

Unveiling Frida Kahlo’s private world: Mai Manó House hosts an intimate exhibition from October 18, 2024 to January 12, 2025 about the iconic Mexican artist’s personal and creative journey. Explore the relationships, struggles, and inspirations behind Kahlo’s unique vision through never-before-seen photographs. This showcase goes beyond her art, presenting Kahlo as a passionate, complex individual whose life was as vibrant as her paintings.

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 20. | Website

Liszt Fest

Budapest’s cultural scene ignites this autumn with the Liszt Fest, running from October 9 to 22. This eclectic celebration spans classical music, contemporary arts, and literature. Don’t miss the opening Liszt oratorio, genre-bending performances by Francesco Tristano, and Lőrinc Barabás’s jazz compositions inspired by Liszt’s works. The festival also features art exhibitions, literary events, and family activities.

Website

Art Market Budapest

Central and Eastern Europe’s largest contemporary art fair returns to Millenáris Park between October 17-20! Art Market Budapest’s upcoming rendition will feature 100 exhibitors from 30 countries, showcasing thousands of artworks across various mediums, serving as a platform for global artistic talent, providing insights into diverse perspectives. With over 50 accompanying events, it’s a must-visit for both seasoned collectors and art enthusiasts.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. (Millenáris) | Website

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience

‘Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience’ brings the impressionist master’s works to life in Budapest’s BOK Hall from October 17, 2024, to March 2, 2025. This world-renowned exhibition surrounds visitors with 360-degree projections, interactive installations, and virtual reality experiences, creating a mesmerizing display of Monet’s most famous paintings. Colors and light envelop the audience, offering an innovative presentation that elevates art appreciation to new heights.

1146 Budapest, Dózsa György út 1. (BOK Hall) | Website