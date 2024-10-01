Fall Delights: Festivals, Food, and Fun

Join us as we explore the must-see attractions and can’t-miss experiences that make Budapest the place to be this season.

100. Food Truck Show

On October 5 and 6, Budapest’s street food scene takes center stage between Kálvin Square and Liberty Bridge. This free, family-friendly festival brings together the best food trucks from the past decade, showcasing both beloved classics and exciting new flavors. From mouthwatering burgers and crispy fish and chips to authentic burritos and gourmet pizzas, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Taste your way through Hungary’s top street food offerings!

1053 Budapest, Vámház körút | Facebook

Sweet Days Budapest

Get ready for the sweetest days of the year, as Budapest is about to transform into a sugar-coated wonderland this October. From the 11th to the 13th, St. Stephen’s Square, nestled in front of the majestic Basilica, will host the annual Sweet Days Festival. Prepare your taste buds for an exquisite journey through the world of confectionery, featuring the crème de la crème of chocolates, delicacies, and treats from Hungary’s most celebrated patisseries.

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér | Facebook

Chimney Cake Festival

From October 11-13, the scent of chimney cake will once again waft through the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden, as one of the year’s most anticipated gastro events returns. This year’s festival offers a special treat: alongside the traditional Transylvanian-Hungarian delicacy, visitors can also discover a true curiosity – the Šakotis, a Lithuanian relative of the chimney cake. But it’s not just about the sweets, but concerts and children’s programs too.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 6-12. | Facebook

Autumn Etyeki Piknik

Explore charming cellars offering exquisite wines, artisanal products, and local delicacies at the upcoming Autumn Etyeki Piknik wine-tasting festival on 12 and 13 October. Recharge your spirits wandering through the streets of this picturesque village as you enjoy live music and countryside hospitality just a short bus ride from Budapest! As you sip and savor, remember that each glass tells a story of the land, the seasons, and the passionate artisans who craft these liquid poems.

Website

Wamp Design Market

The WAMP Design Market is turning 18 this year, and the upcoming market on October 13 will be a full-on birthday celebration at Eiffel Art Studios! Get ready for an unforgettable day packed with exciting talks, a stylish fashion show, hands-on workshops, a thrilling raffle, and a mouthwatering Food Truck Show. Don’t miss out on all the fun and festivities!

1101 Budapest, Kőbányai út 30. | Facebook

Sleep Token (UK)

Sleep Token has skyrocketed to fame since their formation in 2019. Their genre-blending sound and mysterious persona have led to sold-out shows worldwide. Known for their ritualistic releases and spectacular live performances, they’re set for their first headliner show at MVM Dome on November 13, 2024.

Website

Garden of Lights: Welcome to Smurf Village

Step into a world of magic at ELTE Botanical Garden from October 18 to March 2! The popular Garden of Lights returns, bringing the Smurfs to life. Meet Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and even Gargamel in this dazzling wonderland. Enjoy amazing photo ops and unforgettable moments.

1083 Budapest, Illés utca 25. | Website

Budapest International Film Festival

Cinephiles, mark your calendars! The iconic Corvin Cinema becomes the epicenter of global cinema from October 29 to November 3. This six-day independent film extravaganza promises to bring you award-winning masterpieces, cutting-edge experimental works, and nostalgic retrospectives.

1082 Budapest, Corvin köz 1. | Website

Kuhn Fu

Brace yourself for a musical whirlwind on October 26! Kuhn Fu, led by German guitarist Christian Kühn, brings their genre-bending psychedelic jazz-rock to Opus Jazz Club. Imagine Zappa meets cabaret, with surf sounds and metal riffs. It’s an improvisational feast where jazz, rock, and the unexpected collide.

1093 Budapest, Mátyás utca 8. | Website