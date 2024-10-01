Must-Try Budapest Eateries This October

Hungry for adventure? Dive into Budapest’s vibrant food scene! From cozy Hungarian taverns to trendy street food joints, this guide serves up the city’s best bites. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and explore the flavors that make Budapest a culinary hotspot.

Hungarian: Maros Kertvendéglő

Nestled between Déli Railway Station and Széll Kálmán Square, Maros Kertvendéglő is a retro gem serving nostalgia since the ’60s. Craving ice-cold beer, homestyle pork stew, or crispy catfish? Maros has you covered. The menu boasts Hungarian classics like Jókai bean soup and cottage cheese noodles with cracklings, while the venue offers an escape from city bustle with its secluded garden and time-warp interior. Whether you’re a regular or first-timer, pop in for authentic Hungarian fare and retro charm.

1122 Budapest, Maros utca 16. | Website

Danube Panorama: StadtWien

Taste the special dishes of Budapest’s first Danube burger joint in an extraordinary location, on the deck of the Stadt Wien ship. The 120-square-meter panoramic terrace offers a breathtaking view of Budapest’s iconic landmarks which unfold before you in impressive harmony, completing the impeccable gastronomic experience. The menu features various freshly grilled burgers, tortillas, and hearty yet healthy poke bowls, accompanied by delicious coffees, lemonades, or even a cocktail. And you can also enjoy the great dishes of the Vén Hajó restaurant on board.

1052 Budapest, Akadémia Pier 2. | Website

Soups: Wafu

The name ‘Wafu’ might be familiar to those who have visited Kazinczy Street at least once since 2020. After opening its first shop on the culinary main street of the party district, Wafu has now opened its fourth location on Budafoki Road, not far from Bartók Béla Boulevard. Of course, Japanese street food-style dishes are still a staple on the menu, but there are also special items that are only available at this location, including rich and buttery Miso Butter Ramen.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 41. | Facebook

New spot: OHANA Coffee Kálvin

‘Ohana, the Hawaiian word for family, perfectly captures the essence of Ohana Coffee Kálvin. Located on vibrant Kálvin Square, this sleek and serene spot brings a touch of aloha to the city center, offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes every guest feel like family. From silky flat whites to bold espressos, each cup of expertly crafted coffee is a testament to quality and care. And while the coffee steals the spotlight, don’t miss their homemade sweets.

1053 Budapest, Kálvin tér 3. | Facebook

Quick ’n’ Tasty: Tölcsibe

Get ready for a flavor explosion at Tölcsibe, the go-to destination for innovative street food, with locations in both Újbuda and the heart of Budapest’s lively party district. Their iconic offering? A gourmet waffle cone filled with your choice of juicy chicken or plant-based jackfruit. But that’s not all – these cones are loaded with a tantalizing mix of vibrant sauces, crispy fries, crunchy tortilla chips, and fresh vegetables, creating a portable feast that’s as exciting as it is delicious.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 25.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16.

1082 Budapest, Futó utca 37-45. (2nd floor) | Facebook

Gem of the Castle District: Ruszwurm

This sweet spot has been dishing out delights since 1827, making it Budapest’s oldest dessert shop. Once the go-to for nobles and royals, Ruszwurm’s still got it. Step inside and bam! You’re in a 19th-century time capsule, complete with original Biedermeier furniture. Their strudels? Addictive beyond imagination. Their krémes? Legendary. So, next time you’re in the Castle District, treat yourself to a slice of Budapest’s sweetest tradition at Ruszwurm.

1014 Budapest, Szentháromság utca 7. | Website

Brunch: VakVarjú

Looking for a perfect start to your day in Budapest? Look no further than VakVarjú! With multiple locations across the city, this popular restaurant franchise offers a cozy atmosphere and a menu that’ll kickstart your day right. Dive into classics like Eggs Benedict, Croque Madame, or fluffy American pancakes. Traveling duo? Don’t miss their special towers for two – a feast of fresh bread, tasty spreads, crisp veggies, and unique cold cuts.

Found in multiple locations | Website

Fall Favorite: Bubu Bubble Tea

As you soak in the season’s colors, why not try Asia’s favorite drink at Bubu Bubble Tea? With three locations across the city, Bubu offers a staggering 26 flavors and a variety of add-ins like jelly beans, tapioca, and fruit pearls. Can’t get enough? Bubu’s got you covered with their online store, where you can snag ingredients and tools to whip up your own bubble tea creations at home. It’s the perfect way to keep those cozy autumn feels going, no matter where you are.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16. | Facebook