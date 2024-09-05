Budapest Day Trips: Unforgettable Adventures Just a Stone’s Throw Away

Here are a few easy-to-reach end of summer destinations for a perfect day trip!

Szentendre

Easily accessible from Budapest by the H5 suburban railway, bicycle, or boat, this charming town just north of Budapest is a haven for art lovers and history enthusiasts. Its cobblestone streets, colorful Baroque architecture, and over 60 galleries and museums make it a perfect day trip destination. Explore the Skanzen, Hungary’s largest open-air museum, visit the Margit Kovács Ceramic Museum, or enjoy local cuisine in quaint restaurants.

Etyek

Fancy a trip to Budapest’s vineyard? Then hop on bus 760 from Kelenföld railway station and zip over to Etyek! This village is like stepping into a postcard – think rolling vineyards, cute stone cellars, and wine that’ll make your taste buds dance. Wander through the old-school Körpince-sor, peek at the 15th century Boti chapel, or just simply take in the views from Calvary Hill. For a unique twist, visit Korda Filmpark, a Hollywood-style studio where blockbusters come to life!

Zebegény

Located in the Danube Bend, picturesque Zebegény can be reached either by train from Nyugati railway station or a nice bike ride. The village’s notable landmarks include the Havas Boldogasszony church, a Hungarian Art Nouveau masterpiece, and the Art Deco-style Heroes’ Monument, which serves as both a memorial and a lookout point. Visitors can also sample hearty BBQ specialties at Füstölgő Sarok, and learn about shipping at the Maritime History Museum.

Gödöllő

Step into the world of imperial grandeur at Gödöllő, the crown jewel of Budapest day trips! Just a short journey by the H8 suburban train whisks you to the beloved palace of the legendary Empress Sisi. Marvel at the opulent Baroque splendor of the Grassalkovich Palace, where every gilded room whispers tales of Austro-Hungarian glory. Lose yourself in the manicured gardens fit for royalty, or wander the lush pathways of the 350-hectares Arbo Park.