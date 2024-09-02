5+1 Unmissable Cultural Hits in Budapest

As autumn paints Budapest in rich, warm hues, the city comes alive with a vibrant array of cultural events. From immersive art exhibitions and classical concerts to traditional festivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Organ Concerts at the Basilica

Experience the magic of live music at the magnificent St. Stephen’s Basilica in Budapest with their special organ concerts, featuring talented soloists to add a touch of colour and excitement. Every Friday at 8 PM, you can enjoy exclusive performances on the Basilica’s historic organ, manufactured in 1905. Tickets can be purchased on-site or online at the website below.

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 1. | Website

World Press Photo Exhibition

This year, from September 20 to October 27, visitors can view the past year’s most outstanding press photos at the World Press Photo exhibition, open from Monday to Sunday. The exhibition showcases the world’s best and most important press and documentary photographs, selected by an independent jury. This time, the exhibition will be hosted at a new location, in the atrium of the Biodome, located next to the Budapest Zoo.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 16. | Website

Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience

A spectacular 360° video, light, and musical experience awaits you at the immersive Van Gogh exhibition at Lumiere Hall, which has come to Budapest straight from the Netherlands. Visitors can explore the unique details and painting techniques of his most famous works, presented in incredible detail and from surprising angles. Just a few meters from Váci Street, a giant moon installation in front of the exhibition entrance draws the attention of passersby.

1052 Budapest, Piarista köz 1. | Website

Zsidó Kulturális Fesztivál

From September 8 to 18, Jewish traditions that have enriched Hungarian culture for centuries will once again take center stage. Visitors of the Jewish Cultural Festival can enjoy various cultural programs in the intimate atmospheres of Budapest’s most beautiful synagogues, including those on Dohány Street, Hegedűs Gyula Street, Frankel Leó Road, and Rumbach Street. One of the most anticipated events is a performance by the living legend Rhoda Scott, who will be joined by Roby Lakatos, the creator of a unique Gypsy fusion music style, cimbalom virtuoso Jenő Lisztes, and singer Gigi Radics.

Multiple locations | Website

Ars Sacra

From September 14 to 22, the Ars Sacra Festival returns! Across the country, visitors can enjoy free, soul-nourishing programs. The nine-day festival features a vibrant mix of classical and jazz concerts, exhibitions, theater and literary evenings, children’s programs, walks, and lectures. Be sure to catch a few events at Budapest’s enchanting venues, which are sure to leave a lasting impression on your heart.

Multiple locations | Website

Verbunk Day

The Verbunk Day event series preserves the traditions of the verbunk dance and the closely related csárdás dance. This year, on September 28, the Verbunk Day will be celebrated for the fourth time, with hundreds of dancers from across the Carpathian Basin performing the most beautiful verbunk dances. The day will conclude with a grand gala at the House of Traditions, where dancers of all ages, from 8 to 88, will take the stage, ranging from amateur dancers to professional performers.

1011 Budapest, Corvin tér 8. | Website