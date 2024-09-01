Farewell to Summer

As summer winds down, Budapest comes alive with a diverse array of events and destinations to celebrate the season’s end. From beach getaways to beer and wine festivals, design fairs to scenic viewpoints, the city offers something for everyone looking to make the most of late summer’s charm.

Lupa Beach

Located a short trip from downtown, this sandy paradise offers a true seaside experience just outside the city limits. Dive into crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lounge under swaying palm trees. With top-notch eateries and beach bars, Lupa Beach is the perfect late-summer getaway.

2011 Budakalász, Tó utca 1. | Website

Downtown Beer Festival

Join the annual Downtown Beer Festival, held between 3 and 8 September at Szabadság Square. Enjoy 250+ types of beer from top Hungarian and international breweries, savoring craft specialties, and flavorful food truck fare. Entry is free, but if you want to have a drink, you must purchase a tasting glass.

1054 Budapest, Szabadság tér | Website

Budapest Wine Festival

Don’t miss the Budapest Wine Festival at Buda Castle, from 12 to 15 September! Enjoy Hungarian wines, assorted delicacies from this year’s guest country, Georgia, and gourmet food against the stunning backdrop of the Danube. VIP terraces and cultural programs make this a must-visit event for wine lovers.

1014 Budapest, Szent György tér | Website

Kraft Beer Festival

The Kraft team is about to rock Dürer Kert between 12-15 September! Imagine a beer wonderland where Hungarian brews mingle with regional stars. No wallet-busting tickets – just grab a glass, snag some tokens, and dive into a hoppy adventure! Groovy tunes, and street food goodies await you at this event!

1117 Budapest, Öböl utca 1. | Website

WAMP Design Fair

Budapest’s coolest design market returns on 15 September. Dive into a world of chic Hungarian fashion, eye-catching jewelry, and mouthwatering local treats at the stunning Neo-Renaissance Garden. Bring the whole family for a day of free fun, featuring hands-on workshops and a cozy kids’ reading nook.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér | Website

Elizabeth Viewpoint

Perched atop János Hill, this neo-Romanesque tower offers breathtaking panoramas of the city. Embrace the early autumn air as you hike through colorful foliage to reach this iconic landmark. Easily accessible by bus, chairlift, or the Children’s Railway, it’s the perfect spot for a refreshing day out.

1121 Budapest, Erzsébet kilátó út | Website