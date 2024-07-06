Your Budapest Bucket List for the Summer

From radiant beaches and idyllic lakes to historic sights and rejuvenating thermal baths, experience the city’s unique charm in all its splendor!

Flava Beach

Experience a slice of paradise at Flava Beach, just outside the city centre. With sun-kissed sands underfoot, calm waters inviting you for a dip, and an array of tantalizing cocktails to choose from, it’s your personal riverside haven. Embrace the electrifying ambiance and let the rhythm of the Danube set your summer mood!

1117 Budapest, Vízpart utca 3. | Website

City Park Lake

Escape the summer heat at City Park’s idyllic lake, a serene oasis amidst the city’s hustle. Rent a paddle boat, glide across the tranquil waters, and take a moment to admire the historic landmarks dotting your surroundings: the iconic Vajdahunyad Castle, the majestic Millennium Monument, and the enchanting Ice Skating Hall.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 5. | Website

Zugliget Chairlift

Elevate your adventure in Budapest with a thrilling ride on the Zugliget Chairlift. Hungary’s first passenger transport ropeway covers a 262 meters difference in elevation on a length of 2,600 meters, allowing you to drink in the awe-inspiring panoramas of the sprawling cityscape below.

1121 Budapest, Zugligeti út 97. | Website

BalloonFly

See Budapest in all its splendid sprawl hovering 150 meters above ground with City Park’s BalloonFly. Inspired by Pál Szinyei Merse’s famous painting, the red-and-white BalloonFly departs from Mimóza Hill, taking you on a 15-minute-long aerial journey, revealing the picturesque cityscape gradually as you rise higher and higher.

1148 Budapest, Városliget, Mimóza domb | Website

A Walk in Buda Castle

Step back in time with a leisurely stroll in and around the historic Buda Castle, the seat of royal power in the Kingdom of Hungary for centuries. Traverse its majestic cobblestone streets, admire the intricate Gothic and Baroque architecture, and bask in the breathtaking views from Fisherman’s Bastion and Castle Garden Bazaar.

Night Bath at Rudas Baths

Cap off your summer scorcher with a rejuvenating night soak under the stars at Rudas Baths. The historic thermal bath complex (whose oldest parts date back to Ottoman times) offers healing waters and a rooftop pool boasting dazzling vistas of the city. Unwind, relax, and let the summer evening envelop you!

1013 Budapest, Döbrentei tér 9. | Website