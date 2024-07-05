Unveiling Budapest: Cultural Programs for the Summer

Explore Hungary’s rich history and culture this summer through André Kertész’s photography, an exhibition on female narratives spanning five centuries, free-to-attend classical music concerts, historical tours, and an eclectic street fair.

Kertész / Copies

In 2021, Budapest received 1,163 photographs from New York, most of which were taken by André Kertész before he left Hungary. These early images provide insight into Kertész’s personal relationships and experiences as a young man in a changing world. The Hungarian National Museum’s exhibition explores the influences on Kertész, his use of the camera, how he navigated opportunities and expectations, and how his experiences in the Great War and travels impacted his perception.

1088 Budapest, Múzeum körút 14-16. | Website

The Hungarian Bride

The Hungarian National Museum’s illustrious, new exhibition breathes life into the narratives of myriad women, their cherished attire, accoutrements, and romantic correspondence. Traversing five centuries of matrimonial history, The Hungarian Bride underscores the substantial roles of women that were often overlooked and the evolution of these roles over half a millennium, commencing from the early 16th century. It further explores a spectrum of female narratives, from ambitious bourgeois women to muses who defied societal norms, Holocaust-era brides, and modern women finding partners online.

1088 Budapest, Múzeum körút 14-16. | Website

Tér-Zene Concerts

Prepare to be captivated by the mesmerizing symphony of classical music resonating through the grandeur of Kossuth Square. The Tér-Zene series, an open-air musical spectacle, unfolds on Thursdays at 5 pm throughout July and August. Among the performers gracing the stage are the distinguished Budapest Philharmonic Society and the renowned opera virtuoso, András Káldi Kiss. This is not merely an opportunity to experience sublime music, but a chance to partake in a cultural rendezvous at one of Budapest’s most emblematic landmarks.

1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 1-3. | Facebook

Fiumei Road raveyard

The Fiumei Road Graveyard surpasses the mundane, functioning as a colossal depository of Hungarian sculpture whilst concurrently chronicling the nation’s rich tapestry of history. Envision a burial ground metamorphosed into a national memorial, where sepulchres narrate compelling tales spanning from the Dualism epoch to communism, the valiant 1848-49 War of Independence, and the defiant 1956 Revolution. Complimentary guided tours in English are available to further expound the intriguing facts and legends enveloping this hallowed ground. Register online at idegenvezetes@nori.gov.hu.

1086 Budapest, Fiumei út 16-18. | Website

Top Budapest Tours

Offering free walking tours in three distinct areas, Top Budapest Tours provide a unique perspective on the captivating heart of Hungary’s capital. The Welcome to Budapest tour is ideal for first-time visitors, showcasing key sights like St. Stephen’s Basilica and the Danube bank. Explore the city’s rich Jewish heritage on the Jewish Quarter tour, featuring Europe’s largest synagogue and the last remaining piece of the ghetto wall, or step back in time with the Buda Castle tour, visiting iconic landmarks such as Matthias Church and Fisherman’s Bastion. Don’t forget to book online in advance!

Website

Gozsdu Weekend Market

Nestled in the bustling Party District, this street fair offers more than a mere shopping experience. Operating from 10 am to 5 pm, Friday through Monday during summer, Gozsdu Weekend Market provides an engaging respite amidst sightseeing, with handmade jewellery and home decor items, vintage and antique treasures, and other artisanal delights. Located near iconic landmarks like the Budapest Eye and the famous Fashion Street, it’s an ideal spot to unwind, sample local cuisine, and discover unique souvenirs.

1075 Budapest, Király utca 13. | Website