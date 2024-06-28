Experience Budapest from Different Angles

Experience the vibrant city of Budapest from every angle with our comprehensive sightseeing guide!

From the Land

Top Budapest Tours offers free walking tours in three different areas of the city. The Welcome to Budapest tour is the perfect option if it’s your first time in the Hungarian capital, whereas the Jewish Quarter tour guides you through the hidden gems of District VII. Meanwhile, with the Buda Castle walking tour you can discover the main sights of the historic Castle District, such as the Matthias Church, the Fisherman’s Bastion, and Ruszwurm Café. Make sure you book your tour in advance online!

Looking for a more bohemian means of sightseeing? Book a motorized rickshaw tour at Budapest TukTuk and experience the city in a whole new way! With knowledgeable local guides at the helm, you’ll not only see the sights, but also hear fascinating stories and insider tips about Budapest.

Want to get to know the city at your own pace? What better way to explore Budapest than a self-guided bike tour on a soothing summer’s evening! Whether you’re looking to cycle along the picturesque Danube River or navigate the bustling downtown area, MOL Bubi bikes (available at more than 200 locations) offer an eco-friendly, fun, flexible, and low-cost way to acquaint yourself with the Magyar metropolis.

From the Water

Home to several of Budapest’s top architectural attractions, from the fairy-tale-esque Vajdahunyad Castle to the awe-inspiring Museum of Ethnography, lush City Park also boasts a sizable boating lake for your pleasure, with boats, pedal boats and SUPs available for rental every day of the week, between 10 AM and 9 PM.

Many of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Parliament, the Royal Palace, and the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, are located by the Danube River. If you’re interested in seeing them from a different perspective, step aboard the Kisfaludy Paddle Steamer and embark on an authentic historical adventure! A replica of Lake Balaton’s very first steamship, the Kisfaludy steamer provides a glimpse into the Hungarian Reform Era, while presenting an unparalleled view of the banks of the Danube.

Last but not least, we mustn’t forget about the emblematic amphibious buses of River Ride, which allow sightseers to marvel at the city’s gems on both land and water! These yellow floating buses depart from Széchenyi Square 5 times a day, and provide audio guides in 13 languages.

From the Sky

Does your neck hurt from all that looking up? Try looking down for a change! Sightseeing from above can be great fun, as you can get a bird’s eye view of the city’s stunning landscape, its varied rooftops, lush nature, and bustling streets. In City Park, for example, you can take in Budapest in all its splendid sprawl hovering 150 meters above ground. Inspired by Pál Szinyei Merse’s famous painting, the red-and-white BalloonFly departs from Mimóza Hill, taking you on a 15-minute-long journey, revealing the picturesque cityscape gradually as you rise higher and higher. To make sure if the balloon operates, check their website at balloonfly.hu.

If you’re in search of breath-taking views, you can’t go wrong with the SkyDeck of MOL Campus, either. Located at a height of 120 meters on top of Budapest’s tallest building, it’s accessible by a panorama lift, welcoming visitors with a 360-degree view over the southern half of the city.

And in case you’re in the mood for getting some peace of mind, go for a chairlift ride at Zugliget: Hungary’s first passenger transport ropeway covers a 262 meters difference in elevation on a length of 2,600 meters, and is open every day from 10 AM to 7 PM.