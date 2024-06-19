A Cultural Summer in Budapest: Best Exhibitions and Museums

Discover the best of museums and exhibitions in the city and get lost in Budapest’s cultural scene!

The World of Banksy // Király Street

The exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the mysterious artist’s body of work to date. Banksy, the world’s most famous graffiti artist, transcends mere wall sprayings with carefully crafted techniques and underlying, poignant messages, logical and communicative twists that make his portfolio one of the most unique. After displays in Barcelona, Paris, and Dubai, the exhibition has now arrived in Budapest this May. It features an international team of painters who reproduce the images with the same stencil technique, details, and colours every time the exhibition moves to a new location.

1061 Budapest, Király utca 26. | Website

The Hungarian Bride // Hungarian National Museum

The new temporary exhibit at the Hungarian National Museum, titled “The Hungarian Bride,” showcases the evolving roles and status of women in society over the past 500 years. It equally highlights famous women from Hungarian history, including queens and noblewomen, as well as hopeful, ordinary, or tragically fated unknown girls from the lower social strata, regardless of their religion or ethnicity. Additionally, the exhibition features a special section where visitors can admire the wedding clothing of celebrities, so it is a must-see for anyone interested in history, fashion, and the roles of women in the world!

1088 Budapest, Múzeum körút 14-16. | Website

To Be Continued // Museum of Fine Arts

In a world filled with mass production and endless TV series, the Museum of Fine Arts new exhibition takes a fresh look at the idea of “series art” in fine arts. Dive into how the concept of serial thinking and repetition started, and how artists use these ideas in their work. From the Renaissance to now, you can explore how art has played with patterns, variations, and deviations. Check out the “To Be Continued…” exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, open Thursday to Sunday until 15 September, with your regular admission ticket.

1146 Budapest, Dózsa György út 41. | Website

House of Unicum

Discover the process behind Hungary’s famous liquor and delve into its 230-year-old secret recipe at the House of Unicum. During your visit, you’ll learn about the Zwack family, who have been at the heart of this iconic brand. A short film provides an intimate look into the family business, and you can explore the historic distillery, known as the Heart of Unicum, where this legendary drink is crafted. The experience includes a tasting session in the cellar, allowing you to sample four different kinds of Unicum, which you can also purchase in the shop along with Unicum-inspired souvenirs!

1095 Budapest, Dandár utca 1. | Website

Retro Museum

Located on lively Október 6. Street, the Budapest Retro Interactive Museum offers locals and tourists a fun journey into Socialist Hungary. No need to be a retro enthusiast to enjoy exploring the museum’s eclectic hall-bistro hybrid, featuring red fake leather chairs, vibrant decorations, and retro snacks and drinks from the Communist era. This interactive playground allows visitors to touch, push, and try everything, from astronaut Bertalan Farkas’s space objects to typical household furnishings. End your visit with a hot sandwich and a Bambi soft drink, bidding farewell to Socialist Hungary.

1051 Budapest, Október 6. utca 4. | Website

Light Art Museum

Prepare to be mesmerized as the Light Art Museum unveils its latest exhibit at the expansive Hold Street Market this summer! Discover the multifaceted nature of light at LAM Budapest’s immersive space, where light installations and projections unveil its physical, technological, and cultural significance. Delve into the exhibited artworks for fresh perspectives on light, exploring everything from supernovas to black holes, artificial environments to parallel universes, programmed networks to radiant glass creations, and Northern Lights captured in crystal structures.

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 13. | Website

Make time to visit Budapest’s unique House of Music and its fantastic displays: