Funzine’s Favourites: 4 Gastro Spots to Discover

Looking for some top-notch places to eat in Budapest? Funzine has you covered! Check out these four amazing gastro spots that will take your taste buds on a delightful journey!

Gundel Restaurant

Budapest boasts the bucket list-worthy and singular Hungarikum restaurant Gundel, an essential stop that epitomizes Hungarian culinary excellence! Established 130 years ago, Gundel Restaurant offers over 140 iconic Hungarian dishes, laying the foundation for today’s Hungarian cuisine. Alongside the 11 quintessential Gundel dishes, the menu features a wealth of unmissable delicacies. Renowned for its impeccable service, Hungarian gastronomy, and sophisticated events, the restaurant sits in the heart of Budapest, near Heroes’ Square, inviting guests to savour Hungary’s culinary heritage. Immerse yourself in Hungary’s celebrated dining experience, secure your reservation, and enjoy warm hospitality, live music, and a refined atmosphere. During the summer, guests can unwind in the Gundel Garden, but note that operating hours may vary depending on weather conditions.

1146 Budapest, Gundel Károly út 4. | Website

Séf Asztala

Against the backdrop of the Parliament’s grandeur, this establishment offers a trifecta of culinary experiences: a deli, café, and bakery, catering to both travellers seeking exploration and locals in search of comfort. Guests can retreat to the inviting terrace, where panoramic views of the Parliament building provide a tranquil setting for unwinding and enjoying the scenery. Recognizing the value of brief respites from daily routines, every moment, every bite, and every sip is crafted with care and significance, whether savoured on-site or taken away. Under the guidance of acclaimed Hungarian chef, András Wolf, the culinary offerings transcend mere sustenance, engaging the senses and transporting diners on a gastronomic journey. With a dedication to using top-quality ingredients, traditional dishes and local favourites are reimagined, ensuring each meal feels like a culinary masterpiece.

1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 6. | Website

Fakanál Restaurant

Fakanál Restaurant takes pride in crafting dishes from fresh market ingredients, mirroring the traditions of Hungarian households. Nestled in the heart of Budapest, within Europe’s most beautiful market hall, they offer way more than just a meal for shoppers and sightseers, as they provide a quality experience, a family memory, and an authentic Budapest souvenir to treasure. Located on the upper floor of the Central Market Hall near the Liberty Bridge, the restaurant aims to acquaint guests with Hungarian cuisine, beverages, and the art of savouring life, while offering an essential Budapest experience. The homey place boasts an array of specialties, including goulash soup, pork stew, stuffed peppers, layered potatoes, roasted pork knuckle, and homemade sausage crafted from traditional recipes. You can also enjoy live Gypsy music between 12-15 PM to enhance the memorable dining experience.

1093 Budapest, Vámház körút 1-3., Great Market Hall | Website

New York Café

The 130-year history of the New York Coffee House is captivating at first glance – it’s no wonder it has won the “The Most Beautiful Café in the World”. Known as the iconic café of Budapest, its history is closely intertwined with literature. Inside, the unique atmosphere and the interior decoration of the building – eclectic Italian Renaissance style, with golden decorations and artistic murals – impress every tourist. The café is part of the Anantara Hotel with a menu offering a taste of the multicultural cuisine of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Guests can also enjoy traditional Hungarian dishes such as beef goulash or Viennese schnitzel, as well as the iconic dessert of the house, chocolate cake, a delectable treat available for takeaway. The café is open all day with live piano melodies and live Hungarian gypsy band shows, which is an organic part of universal music culture.

1073 Budapest, Erzsébet körút 9-11. | Website

Check out the best outdoors restaurants: