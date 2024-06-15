Budapest’s Secret Gardens You Will Love This Summer

From secret gardens to whimsical oases, we’ve curated a list of the city’s most enchanting outdoor spots. Whether you’re a burger lover, a sports aficionado, or a sucker for Mexican delights, these hidden gems have something for everyone.

Este11

Explore the secret oasis of Este11 by the shores of Feneketlen Lake and make your summer nights unforgettable under the majestic chestnut trees! Indulge in heavenly bites, sizzling potatoes, a plethora of burger creations, special cocktails, and a diverse range of local and international wines. Just a jump from Villányi Street, this outdoor hangout is buzzing with top-notch live music gigs, DJ sets, and cultural happenings all season long. Get yourself comfortable under the chestnut trees for endless laughs, family toasts, or dance your heart out at one of the concerts. Let’s make this summer one for the books!

1113 Budapest, Villányi út 14. | Website

Tereza

Right in the heart of downtown, you’ll stumble upon the irresistible Mexican urban oasis – a must-visit gem on Budapest’s culinary map. Tereza, just a hop, skip, and a jump from Oktogon, beckons with the genuine flavours of regional Mexican cuisine. Picture this: after savoring mouthwatering dishes, you’re torn between diving into their wide selection of mezcal and margaritas at one of the bohemian garden tables or soaking up the vibrant vibes inside. And guess what? The summer spirit comes alive on their terrace, complete with a show kitchen, colorful garlands, and twinkling fairy lights.

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 3. | Website

aMajomhoz

In late April, Buda’s secret garden, aMajomhoz, swung open its gates, unveiling a great deal of exciting surprises for the new season. Get ready for a visual makeover that’ll have you glued to the DJ booth’s backdrop! And as if that’s not enough, the food and drink offerings have levelled up with the addition of Rebel Burger & More’s mouthwatering Mexican delights. What’s more, alongside the usual live music parties and dog-friendly events, cultural and literary happenings spice things up this year. Plus, they’ve planted a cozy bookshelf in the lush greenery, where you can trade in your old reads for something fresh and exciting.

1122 Budapest, Maros utca 56. | Website

Budapest Garden

Located in the heart of Óbuda, Budapest Garden is a vibrant community space known for its wide range of leisure activities. Situated along the Danube riverside, it offers opportunities for volleyball, table tennis, skateboarding, outdoor cooking, and enjoying delicious food and drinks in a charming setting. The garden features three food stalls where you can savour traditional Hungarian treats like lángos and doughnuts, or indulge in delicious fried cheese sandwiches and hamburgers. Just like in previous years, Budapest Garden hosts a free outdoor cinema all summer long, inviting you to enjoy movies under the stars.

1036 Budapest, Árpád fejedelem útja 125. | Website

Bereg Embassy Bar & Cafe

Just a stone’s throw from Széna Square, tucked away in the peaceful inner garden of Hattyúház, Bereg Embassy Bar & Cafe offers a cozy spot for relaxation and unwinding. Whether you’re in the mood for an afternoon coffee, a refreshing homemade lemonade, or the perfect craft beer to wind down your evening, your time at Bereg will be exceptional. All you need to do is enjoy the ambiance under the leafy canopy, with the sounds of birds chirping, illuminated by evening lights. Pair this with a great burger, a plate of traditional Bereg goulash, or a light grilled goat cheese, and you have a truly delightful experience.

1015 Budapest, Batthyány u. 49/b | Facebook

Check out Budapest’s Most Enchanting Green Areas: