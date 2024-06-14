Taste Adventure with Steam Budapest Bistro

Situated in the heart of the city near Váci Street and the Danube bank, Steam Budapest Bistro is more than just a restaurant – it’s a culinary playground! This hip spot takes you on a taste adventure, remixing traditional Hungarian and international dishes with a dash of modern flair.

At Steam, fresh ingredients aren’t just a preference – they’re an assurance. Their menu, inspired by global gastronomy hotspots, turns traditional meals into contemporary masterpieces. Each dish, from robust mains to dainty desserts, tells a tantalizing tale with every bite revealing meticulous attention to detail.

Thirsty? Steam has got you covered! Wine aficionados and cocktail lovers alike will find their paradise here. Sip on delightful summer wines or dive into their cocktail menu, brimming with exciting blends, special gin-and-tonic pairings, and their signature steaming/smoky cocktails. For a cool refresher, their summer spritzes are a must-try!

Drop in and you’ll be greeted by a sun-soaked interior that transforms into a magical dining oasis as the sun sets. The open kitchen adds a sprinkle of excitement, letting you witness the culinary wizardry firsthand.

Craving a midday feast? Check out their three-course business menu on weekdays between 12 PM and15 PM. As night falls, the bistro morphs into a buzzing venue with live DJ sets and concerts, perfect for those seeking a lively night out.

But the real cherry on top? Their spacious panoramic terrace. It’s the ultimate hangout spot for sunset soirees with friends, offering a laid-back vibe amidst the city’s hustle and bustle.

Whether you’re a Budapest local or a curious traveller, Steam promises a dining experience that’s nothing short of memorable. So, what are you waiting for? Hop on this culinary rollercoaster and make some delicious memories at Steam!

1052 Budapest, Szervita tér 8. | Website