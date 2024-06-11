Experience the Rhythm at Budapest’s Exceptional House of Music Hungary

Nestled in the heart of Városliget (City Park), the House of Music Hungary stands as a captivating fusion of architecture and sound. This innovative cultural hub invites visitors to embark on a journey through the diverse world of music, offering an immersive experience that harmonizes tradition with modernity.

Divas & Icons

You could easily spend an entire day at the House of Music Hungary, with so many fascinating exhibits and concerts to explore. If you only have 1-2 hours, don’t miss the exciting new temporary exhibition! This May, the House of Music welcomed the traveling exhibit from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, “Divas & Icons.”

Featuring global superstars like Rihanna, Whitney Houston, Edith Piaf, and Billie Eilish, alongside famous Hungarian women like Lujza Blaha and Zsuzsa Cserháti, this exhibition is a must-see. You’ll get to check out original costumes and stage outfits and discover how women have made their mark in the male-dominated worlds of music and film. The exhibition runs until September, so make sure to catch it!

The World of Daytime Adventures

House of Music’s permanent exhibition “Dimensions of Sound – Musical Journey Through Space and Time” opened with the building two years ago and has been a hit ever since! Its interactive features and creative storytelling make it a favourite for all ages. This vibrant and engaging exhibit takes you through the key milestones in music history, from ancient rhythms to today’s hottest tracks. Don’t miss out!

Pay a visit to the house’s interactive exhibit: the Creative Sound Space is all about exploring sounds in a fun way. There are eight unique installations to try out, perfect for both kids and adults, and you don’t need any musical background to enjoy them. You’ll get to see how sounds are made and how they turn into music.

If you’re up for a bit of an adventure exploring every corner of this uniquely designed building, then hop on one of the House of Music’s building tours. You’ll get to uncover the genius concept behind the architecture, dreamed up by Sou Fujimoto, blending seamlessly with nature!

After soaking in all the sights, you’re sure to work up an appetite. Lucky for you, the House of Music’s café, buffet, and bistro is ready to satisfy your hunger with some delicious bites. And for some extra chill vibes, kick back on the Zenekert’s cozy terrace with a refreshing lemonade or iced coffee, right beside the building.

Nighttime Fun

When night falls, the House of Music comes alive with magical melodies. The concert halls, renowned for their incredible acoustics, feature a diverse lineup of domestic and international performers, ensuring there’s a concert to suit every taste. In the summer, don’t miss the outdoor concerts, offering an unforgettable experience of enjoying fantastic tunes surrounded by the trees of Városliget!

If you’re looking for a unique and fun evening in Budapest beyond the usual party scene, check out one of the extraordinary musical events in the semi-spherical underground dome of the House of Music! Known as the Sound Dome, this venue features a dome that doubles as a projection screen surrounded by a top-notch sound system. You’ll enjoy a truly special experience as you relax on bean bags, watching 3D projections set to a diverse musical backdrop.

For more info, visit zenehaza.hu/en.

