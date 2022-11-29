The Ultimate Guide to a Very Merry Christmas in Budapest

Although Budapest celebrates this Christmas a little less sumptuously than usual, there are a few attractions in the beautiful Hungarian capital that will definitely put you in the festive mood.

The Christmas Tree of Hungary

Every year, the Christmas Tree of Hungary is put up at Kossuth Square, the spacious plaza behind the magnificent Parliament building. This year, the beautifully decorated pine tree came from a little village in Heves County to the heart of Budapest. 2,500 meters long fairy lights and 16,000 colourful LED bulbs dress up the 18 meters high tree, which is truly the star of the Christmas season in the city. A nativity scene with human-sized wooden figures is also exhibited between the first Sunday of Advent and Epiphany.

1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér

Just a stone’s throw away from Vörösmarty Square’s Christmas market, a beautifully illuminated shop draws your eye, as the legendary Gerbeaud Café once again put on its fascinating festive attire. Opened in 1858, the world-renowned coffeehouse welcomes guests with fully decorated Christmas trees, magical lights, as well as heavenly cakes, pastries, and hot drinks. Don’t forget to visit Gerbeaud’s Christmas Jingle pop-up store in the neighbouring Dorottya Street which is full of Christmas decorations, stylish home furnishings, as well as sweet gifts and chocolate boxes.

1051 Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8.

Established at Margaret Island’s Palatinus Bath as the city’s newest world of lights, Lumina Park is open every day (except for 12 and 24 December) until 9 PM. Take an unforgettable walk in the magical world accompanied by extraordinary light installations and sounds! Bringing brightness into the cold winter nights, Lumina Park boasts solely energy-saving LED lights. The must-visit winter attraction awaits both children and adults until 15 February 2023.

1003 Budapest, Soó Rezső sétány 1. (Palatinus fürdő)

Westend Rooftop welcomes visitors searching for festive vibes with a fabulous winter wonderland this December. The Christmas location above the city gives home to an ice rink, an enchanting carousel, food trucks, and a heated tent. Classic winter treats won’t be missed either! Make sure you taste them before or after the thematic programs, concerts, art and craft workshops, and ice dance shows Westend Rooftop invites you to. With a coupon downloadable from Westend App, all programs are free, including the carousel for children.

1062 Budapest, Váci út 1-3.

This winter, there’s no need to say goodbye to Budapest’s favourite gastro spot by the Danube, as buzzing summer venue Fellini has opened a winterized cabin jammed with festive l’amour. Waterside tranquillity, a cosy little hut, and seasonal flavours make your stay at Fellini special this season, should you arrive for a late breakfast, a delicious lunch, a hot tea or coffee to warm your body up, or a romantic dinner with live music. As for soul-warming beverages, hot chocolate, tea, grog, and hot lemonade are all at your service.

1039 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos üdülőpart 5.